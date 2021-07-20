How Disney is Chipping Away at Netflix’s Dominance



Netflix, he said, really competes with traditional television, and the “shakeout” won’t happen until streaming makes up the majority of viewing. He cited Nielsen’s latest study, which showed that streaming accounts for around 26% of TV viewing in the United States, with Netflix making up around 6%. Disney + is far behind at 1%.

In other words: If Disney + hurts us, we haven’t seen it.

The argument that Netflix has long competed with regular TV and other streamers overlooks the fact that new rivals like Disney + and AppleTV + are much cheaper than Netflix (and subscription TV). And while these services produce far fewer originals than Netflix, they seem to get more for their money.

In the second quarter, Disney + sparked strong interest in demand for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” a series based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has largely dominated the box office in recent years. “Loki,” another Marvel spin-off, also helped, according to Parrot.

Amazon Prime Video received a boost during the period with “Invincible,” an adult superhero animated series. And AppleTV + attracted new customers with three originals: “Mosquito Coast,” a drama based on the 1981 novel; “For All Mankind”, a science fiction series; and “Mythic Quest”, a comedy series set in a game development studio.

Speaking of which, Netflix announced this month that it plans to launch into video games. He hired a game manager, Mike Verdu, formerly of Electronic Arts and Facebook, to oversee the development of his new games. It’s a potentially big move for the company, which hasn’t strayed from its TV series and film formula.

The company called the game a “new category of content” that will be a “multi-year effort” and said it will be included in a subscriber’s existing plans at no additional cost. The games will first appear on its mobile application, an environment that already allows interactivity. The vast majority of Netflix customers watch on big screen TVs.

The game is not meant to be a standalone or separate element within Netflix. “Think of this as a basic service improvement,” Hastings said. “Really, we’re a one-product company with a bunch of supporting elements. “