How Disney manages crowds at its theme parks



No one likes the line at the amusement park.

Disneyland and Disney World are known for their iconic rides, attractions and huge crowds. The result is that many guests spend a lot of time waiting in line while visiting the theme park.

Until recently, both parks used a fastpass system to move guests. On certain rides, park-passengers can get a ticket that allows them to return within a specified time. At that point, they will wait in a special line for priority seats.

As explained in a recent YouTube documentary, the system works like a virtual row. Instead of waiting in line, guests can continue exploring the park and spend more money on shops and restaurants, most importantly for Disney.

Although the fastpass system has become popular, it has become obsolete during the recent epidemic. With both California and Florida theme parks operating at low capacity, the space taken by Fastpass Kiosk was used socially for distance lines.

In its place, Disney has created a new planning tool called Disney Genie. An online app available at Disney World in October allows guests to create a itinerary for their travels.

Using park data updated throughout the day, the app will help guests plan their trips so they can hit rides and attractions in the most convenient way. Some rides will offer a “lightning lane” that will act like a fastpass.

Guests using the app pay an additional fee and get the option to book the next available time to travel to selected attractions.

According to Disney, Ginny will give guests more flexibility than a fastpass.