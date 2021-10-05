How do thousands of people prepare for climate summits? With difficulty.
In a few weeks, an estimated 20,000 ministers, activists and officials from nearly every country in the world are set to descend on Glasgow to learn how to make progress on climate change.
And yet, the chief negotiator of the Marshall Islands still does not know how many people are coming with him from his country. A worker in Kenya does not know when, or if, he will be vaccinated against COVID-19, while another man from Mexico has traveled to the United States to take a dose. And hosts of the British government are still trying to figure out how to prepare Scotland’s health laboratories to process coronavirus tests in case of an outbreak.
The climate summit, known as the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties or COP26, will be one of the largest international gatherings held during the COVID-19 pandemic, starting October 31. Expected to attend are at least 100 presidents and prime ministers, including Queen Elizabeth, Pope Francis and President Biden of the United States.
The stakes are extraordinarily high.
The world’s biggest polluting countries are in the limelight to show if they can do what is needed to address the worst effects of climate change. The cases of coronavirus are increasing continuously. And many of the summit’s participants will come from countries where vaccines are still not widely available, especially in the global south. Globally, less than half of all adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19, reflecting vaccination disparities.
“Organizing a COP is a very, very big challenge anyway,” said Alok Sharma, a veteran British politician in charge of the convention, in a recent interview in Washington, DC. “Organizing a COP in Covid escalates the challenge. Has gone.”
Despite some calls to hold the conference virtually or postpone it – as was last year’s gathering – Mr Sharma has remained adamant that leaders need to gather in person to address the climate crisis . He resolved that Britain would try to conduct mass gatherings in such a way that the possibility of infection was minimized. But there are still risks.
Conference organizers have said vaccination is encouraged, but the United Nations, under whose auspices the annual climate talks are held, does not require it in its meetings. There is also no way to verify whether vaccine certificates are valid. The UK has offered free vaccines to anyone who wants them, although many say they have not yet received them.
UN Climate Agency spokesman Alex Sayer said by email that his office worked with the British government and the World Health Organization to develop health protocols.
“The collective decision was to strongly encourage all participants to be vaccinated before coming to the COP for the sake of everyone’s health and safety, but not to make it mandatory because some participants have medical or other issues that prevent them from being vaccinated, Said Mr. Sayer.
In any case, Presidents and Prime Ministers may not be required to quarantine because of diplomatic immunity provisions. And so Mr. Sharma’s team is counting on good behavior.
Delegates will have to sign a code of conduct that says they will follow public health protocols, including daily coronavirus tests to enter the main venue and wearing masks when walking hallways. Negotiators who typically spend hours in windowless rooms arguing over commas and verbs in official documents will also be encouraged to keep their masks on.
Leaders of environmental groups and other non-governmental organizations that typically oversee the talks will have limited access to the rooms where those sessions are held. Every country is being asked to reduce the size of its delegation.
“We want to ensure a safe event,” said Mr. Sharma.
About 1,000 people have requested vaccines and Mr Sharma said “several hundred” have been vaccinated through a British government program, although his office would not say how many. The UK is encouraging delegates to receive vaccines administered by its own national programmes, but this may not be possible for some attendees.
Consider the case of Nobert Nyandire of Kenya. When Britain offered the vaccination, they applied.
That was in July. He’s still waiting.
Mr Nyandire is with the East Africa chapter of the Climate Action Network, which represents over 1,000 NGOs.
The United Nations told him in early September that the UK-provided vaccinations would soon start in his country. Three weeks later, the United Nations suggested it rely on Kenya’s national vaccination programme. He says communication has been confusing and he still hopes to get a vaccine, though there are no guarantees.
A fellow worker in Mexico, Maria Reyes, was concerned that the vaccine offer from Britain would not arrive in time. She flew to Los Angeles, took Johnson & Johnson supplements at the airport, and flew home the same day, baffled by side effects.
“It was honestly terrifying,” said Ms Reyes, who is a member of the Friday for the Future movement. Like Mr. Nyandire, he was asked to get vaccinated through his country’s national program. But Ms. Reyes is 19, and in her small town of Coronago in central Mexico, there was a limited supply of vaccines available only to older people.
Asked for a response to the confusion, UN officials said Britain was running a vaccination program and sent questions to British organisers.
Mr. Sharma insisted, “I am sure whoever has asked to get vaccinated will get vaccinated.”
Whether delegates have been vaccinated or not, countries that Britain has placed on its “red list” because of high infection rates must quarantine upon arrival. Those who have been vaccinated, like Ms Reyes, will have to quarantine for five days, while unvaccinated travelers will have to isolate for 10 days.
Under pressure from civil society groups, who argued that the cost of the quarantine was prohibitive and the conference should be delayed, Britain has said it will pay for quarantine hotels.
Meanwhile, everyone attending the conference will be expected to show a negative result each day from a self-administered rapid coronavirus test.
For 20,000 delegates in 14 days, potentially 280,000 rapid test kits are to be distributed to hotel and private apartment housing representatives. Anyone testing positive will be immediately asked to isolate and undergo a PCR test, which must be processed by a laboratory. Results can take more than 24 hours if laboratory capacity is available.
But the delegates have to reach Scotland first.
Tina Stage, chief negotiator for the Republic of the Marshall Islands, a country whose existence is threatened by rising sea levels, is trying to navigate air travel in the COVID era.
Flights from the Marshall Islands are more rare due to the pandemic, and getting to Scotland requires navigating the quarantine rules of different countries in transit. Once representatives return, they will be subject to the Marshall Islands’ strict two-week quarantine for international travelers.
All Ms. Stage said she knew for certain that her country’s delegation would be smaller than in previous years.
“It’s really crazy to tell you that at this point, with only 30 days to go, we’re still trying to make it work and figure out how we’re going to make it work,” Ms. Stege said. “We’ve gone through plans A, B and C.”
Another is the brewing uncertainty: while Glasgow’s public transport, pubs and hotels require patrons to wear masks, there are exceptions, such as eating, drinking and dancing. Unlike the Tokyo Olympics, where athletes lived inside the protective bubble of the Olympic Village, participants in COP26 would be scattered throughout Glasgow.
Inevitably, the question has arisen: is it necessary for tens of thousands of people to gather in person to slow climate change?
Earlier this year, Sweden’s government launched a study looking at whether technology could allow future UN climate summits to be held online.
“It’s not going away with COVID,” said Richard JT Klein, a senior research fellow at the Stockholm Environmental Institute who led the study. “Even if we can all reunite in person, I think the one question we should be asking ourselves is, ‘Do we want to be reunited with 30,000 people in the same place? ?”
#thousands #people #prepare #climate #summits #difficulty
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.