How do thousands of people prepare for climate summits? With difficulty.

In a few weeks, an estimated 20,000 ministers, activists and officials from nearly every country in the world are set to descend on Glasgow to learn how to make progress on climate change.

And yet, the chief negotiator of the Marshall Islands still does not know how many people are coming with him from his country. A worker in Kenya does not know when, or if, he will be vaccinated against COVID-19, while another man from Mexico has traveled to the United States to take a dose. And hosts of the British government are still trying to figure out how to prepare Scotland’s health laboratories to process coronavirus tests in case of an outbreak.

The climate summit, known as the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties or COP26, will be one of the largest international gatherings held during the COVID-19 pandemic, starting October 31. Expected to attend are at least 100 presidents and prime ministers, including Queen Elizabeth, Pope Francis and President Biden of the United States.

The stakes are extraordinarily high.

The world’s biggest polluting countries are in the limelight to show if they can do what is needed to address the worst effects of climate change. The cases of coronavirus are increasing continuously. And many of the summit’s participants will come from countries where vaccines are still not widely available, especially in the global south. Globally, less than half of all adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19, reflecting vaccination disparities.