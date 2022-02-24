How do Ukraine’s military capabilities measure up against Russia?



Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia after launching an attack on the country on Wednesday night that “we will defend ourselves for their” freedom “,” life “and the lives of their children.

But how does Ukraine’s military capability measure up to Russia?

According to Reuters, Moscow’s Kiev is both gun-free and external, with at least three tanks of Zelensky’s defense forces. According to Britain’s Sky News, Russia has about 900,000 active-duty troops in all branches of the military, less than 200,000 for Ukraine.

Zelensky called the country’s conservatives this week, including about 900,000, according to Sky News, compared to Russia’s 2 million. Ukraine has voluntary regional defense units across the country.

Ukraine’s president appeals to Russians: ‘Truth must be known’

According to Sky News, Russia has about 280,000 troops in Ukraine, compared to 125,600.

According to Reuters, experts say Russia has 10 times the size of Ukraine’s military aircraft and lacks Kiev’s anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense systems.

According to Reuters, Ukraine has anti-air and tank systems as well as javelin missiles, Humvees, sniper rifles, small arms and US-supplied drones.

The country has been militarily equipped and more experienced since Crimea was annexed by Russia eight years ago. The United States has provided more than 2.5 2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since 2014.

Ukraine also receives military aid and supplies from other NATO countries, such as the United Kingdom, Estonia and Turkey.

According to Reuters, Russia will probably be in favor of a full-scale war, but Ukraine is now more prepared and armed to fight.