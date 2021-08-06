How Do Wildfires Get Their Names?

Bowl. August complex. Not creative.

The top three of the Belmont Stakes? No, these are the names of the wildfires that have burned down in the American West in recent years.

Unlike hurricanes, which are given human names from a list chosen in advance by the World Meteorological Organization, wildfires get their names in a much more intuitive way: fire path.

Some of those currently burning include the South Yaak Fire in Montana (after the Yaak Valley), the Tamarack Fire in California (after a town), and the country’s largest fire this year, the Dixie Fire (after a nearby road).

Usually, fires get their name from their origin, blaze officials said. They are named after winding rural roads, nearby landmarks or mountain peaks.