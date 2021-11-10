How Do You See Inside a Volcano? Try a Storm of Cosmic Particles.



With a detector, you can get a two-dimensional image of the interior of a volcano, “just like a medical X-ray,” said David Mahon, a mugography researcher at the University of Glasgow who was not involved in the study. “Using multiple detectors around objects, it is possible to create a crude 3-D image.”

After using myography to look inside harmless Japanese mountains in 1995, the technique was eventually deployed to active volcanoes. Mount Asama was the first successful expedition in Japan, where researchers found a buried lava heap on a magnetic passageway, like a Swiss cheese. Since then it has been used to observe the Athena and Stromboli volcanoes in Italy, the volcanic Sakurajima volcano in Japan, and the La Sofrire de Guadeloupe volcano in the Caribbean.

Weaknesses have been found in the muons that indicate future flank collapses, landslides and lava escape routes. They have also found fresh pockets of magma that could erupt and have been overlooked by other devices.

Volcanic myography is not flawless. Detectors can only see the part of the volcano where the muons are penetrating. “You can only look at the sky from below,” said Marina Rosas-Carbazl, a volcanic physicist at the Paris Institute of Earth Physics. Muon cannot penetrate the deeper parts of the volcano, keeping them away from the limits of muographers.

Placing detectors around dozens of other volcanoes, and subjected volcanic rocks to muons in laboratories, will improve the accuracy of the technique as it is intended for mainstream use. But even if it becomes normal, it will not solve all our volcanic problems.

“Volcanoes are very complex,” said Dr. Rosas-Carbajal said. The intricacies of their labyrinth and complex chemistry mean that their magma will occasionally evade even those who know detectors. No matter how well scientists work their magic, unexpected outbreaks will remain a fact of life.

And mugography is unlikely to expire the various other instruments used to study volcanoes, such as seismic waves and satellite observations. “It does not change existing techniques,” said Vitaly Kudryavatsev, a particle physicist at the University of Sheffield, who was not involved in the study. “But it can complement them.”