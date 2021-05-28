How Do You Teach 6-Year-Olds Their Legal Rights?

Good morning.

Each Tuesday and Friday, Lindsay Toczylowski visits the Lengthy Seashore Conference Middle, the place she gathers small teams of youngsters, some as younger as 6, for a 45-minute lesson.

She’s not there to show the ABCs. She’s there to coach them about their authorized rights.

Toczylowski is an immigration lawyer. Her college students are migrants who crossed the southwestern border with no guardian.

Since April, the conference middle has been housing kids, lots of them Central Individuals who fled violence and poverty. Transferred there from Border Patrol custody, they continue to be in Lengthy Seashore till their potential guardians, sometimes relations, submit the paperwork required by the federal authorities to show that they’re associated and that the kids can be secure.

Throughout their keep at emergency shelters in Southern California, which might stretch days or perhaps weeks, the kids take part in music, artwork and different actions. The aim of Toczylowski’s nonprofit legal-aid group, Immigrant Defenders Legislation Middle, is to coach relatively than entertain them.