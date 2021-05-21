How Does a Soccer Penalty Shootout Work?

New to football? Here is what is happening now.

Each coach will select five players – usually the strongest and most trusted, who may not be the players. you would choose or wait – and the teams will take turns from the penalty spot.

Miss or do. Win or lose. Buckle up.

You can win a shootout early, if a team misses a few, or it can go on forever.

But one thing is clear: it is an absolutely cruel way to settle a tie, and possibly the worst possible.

Except for all the other ideas you will hear.