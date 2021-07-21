How does Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani looks now, see photos

Mumbai. The multistarrer film ‘Mohabbatein’ was released in the year 2000. In this film, Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai along with Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty and Preeti Jhangiani were seen in the lead roles. Preeti was cast opposite Jimmy Shergill. Preeti was shown as a simple girl in the film. His innocent look won the hearts of the audience. The film got tremendous success, but Preeti’s film career did not get much benefit from it.

Preeti Jhangiani acted in a few more films after ‘Mohabbatein’, but she failed to capitalize on her popularity. How does Preeti, who has built a fan base with ‘Mohabbatein’, look like now, where is she and what is she doing these days? Let’s know-

Born on August 18, 1980, Preeti started her career with the music album ‘Yeh Hai Prem’ by Rajshree Productions. Also she appeared in many advertisements.

Apart from Hindi, Preeti has worked in many regional language films. She also appeared in a Rajasthani film in the year 2017.

Also read: ‘Mohabbatein’ actresses had fun, said – when we were young, Corona meant something else, the post went viral

Preeti Jhangiani’s ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’, ‘Chand Ke Paar Chalo’ and ‘Wow! Worked in few films like ‘Tera Kya Kehna’, LOC: Kargil’. Although all his films were average.

Preeti Jhangiani is now 40 years old. Now she lives in Mumbai with her family. However, her beauty remains the same as before. Preeti married actor Praveen Dabas in 2008. Their first child was born on April 11, 2011, and the second on September 27, 2016. The name of their first child is Jaiveer and the name of the second is Dev.

Also read: Is Leander Paes Dating Actress Kim Sharma? The closeness seen in the pictures of Goa Trip

Preeti is also very active on social media. He has more than 3 lakh followers on Instagram. Preeti shares workouts, vacations and family updates in her posts. Fans like her beautiful photos.

Preeti is the owner of Sven Entertainment. Apart from this, she is also the owner of Pro Panja League. It is a professional arm wrestling tournament held in the country. This league was founded by Sven Entertainment in 2020.

( Photos Credit : instagram.com/jhangianipreeti/ )