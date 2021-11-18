‘How does the ‘Smag Tower’ clean the air?

Smag towers are structures designed to clean the air on a large scale. After the polluted air enters it, it is cleaned with several layers before releasing it again into the atmosphere.

Smog towers have been extensively used as air purifiers to reduce the level of air pollution. Several layers of air filters are placed in it to remove the air. After absorbing the polluted air, the filters clean it again and release it into the atmosphere. They work on the principle of HEPA filter technology to remove PM 2.5 particles. Such methods are scientifically well established.

The polluted air is drawn in by smog towers at a height of 24 meters and the filtered air is released at the bottom of the tower, which is about 10 meters above the ground. After the fan at the bottom is operated, the negative pressure from above causes air to be drawn in.

The macro layer then filters out particles 10 µm or larger, while the microlayer separates particles with a size of approximately 0.3 µm. The air quality is monitored through an Automated Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system installed in the Smog Tower in Delhi. Apart from temperature and humidity, it also measures PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels.

Talking about the Smag Tower in Delhi, it is 24 meters high. It consists of an 18 meter concrete pillar, six meters high on top of the ceiling. At its base are 40 fans (10 fans from each side). It can clean and release 25 cubic meters per second of air into the atmosphere, which can add up to 1,000 cubic meters per second for the entire smog tower.

There are 5,000 filters in two layers inside the smog tower. It can be used to clean the air in an area of ​​one kilometer. The filters and fans in it have been imported from America. Danish artist Dan Roosegaard created the first sample of the Smag Tower in Beijing, China in 2017.