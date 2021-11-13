How Does This Pandemic End?

A complication: Nationally, there has been a modest increase in new cases in recent weeks, yet they are well below the level of late summer. If the weather is getting colder and more activity is circulating around the house, new cases may be needed.

2. Illness, no cases

However, with vaccines becoming more widely available and treatments increasing, caseloads are not as important as metrics before. As Sarah Zhang of the Atlantic writes, they are “becoming less and less useful.” More telling is hospitalization and death.

Treatments for people infected with covid are especially important here. The pfizer pill, which appears to be particularly effective, reduces the risk of hospitalization by more than 80 percent. This treatment is another step towards transforming Kovid into a normal virus rather than a life-threatening virus.

3. Insecurity

Different people face different levels of covid risk. For most vaccinated people and children, the risks are extremely low. But for some immunocompromised people – such as those who have had an organ transplant – the risks are higher. The same is true of people in the 80’s and 90’s.

Great care for insecure people makes sense. They will also especially benefit from the rapid covid test being widely available in the US, allowing them to socialize more confidently.

There is a flip side to this point: the overall statistics of covid death and hospitalization exaggerate the risk for most Americans, as people with certain medical disabilities have an unequal share of serious illness.

4. Profit against cost

Walter told me that he could always wear a mask when shopping for groceries or flying in an airplane because the cost of having a face covered and muffled sound in those settings is literally zero. He doesn’t usually try to communicate with anyone. And a mask can help protect him from all kinds of respiratory toxins.