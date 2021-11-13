How Does This Pandemic End?
One of the Kovid experts I talk to regularly is Dr. Robert Watcher is more cautious. He cares about “Long Covid” and believes that more people should get booster shots. He says he can wear a mask in a supermarket and on a plane for a lifetime.
Yet Watters – president of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco – also worries about the negative aspects of organizing his life around Covid. In recent weeks, he has begun to think about when most of life’s rhythms should begin to return to normal. Increasingly, he believes the answer is: Now.
This belief stems from the fact that the virus is never likely to go away. Like most viruses, they may continue to circulate, sometimes increasing in number and sometimes decreasing. But we have the tools – vaccines, with an emerging group of treatments – to turn it into a contagious virus, just like the seasonal flu.
Given this reality, Watters, who is 64 years old, has decided to resume his old activities and accept the additional risks that come with it, as we accept the risk of an accident while riding in a vehicle.
He has started eating at an indoor restaurant again and started playing poker with his vaccinated friends. He has taken a plane to visit relatives. He held a medical conference in downtown San Francisco with a few hundred masked and vaccinated attendees.
“I’m still thinking and cautious,” Wutter told the San Francisco Chronicle. But “if I don’t do it now, I’m probably saying I won’t do it for the next few years, and I’m saying I won’t do it forever.”
Hospitalization statistics in highly vaccinated communities help explain Wutter’s attitude. In Seattle (which publishes detailed data), the daily covid hospitalization rate for vaccinated people is slightly higher than one in a million. By comparison, the number of flu hospital admissions in the US doubles in a given year. For most people vaccinated in places like Seattle or San Francisco, covid already looks like a second virus.
The risks are also lower for unvaccinated children because covid is mild for them. (Also, any child 5 years of age or older can now be vaccinated.) For young children, covid looks like the common flu, if not mild:
For the long covid, it is real but rare. This is also not unique. Flu and other viruses cause mysterious, lasting problems for some people, studies show.
Most importantly, covid now represents a kind of threat to most vaccinated people that we recklessly accept in other parts of life. And not a day goes by when we wake up to the headlines announcing the defeat of Kovid. In many ways, the future of the virus has come.
All of this raises the question of what precautions should be taken – now or soon – and which should be permanent.
Should offices be mostly empty? Do schools require children and teachers to wear masks? Should the classrooms be remote again after the new Covid case is identified? (In Boston, a K-8 school has been closed for 10 days since it started on Wednesday.
Most of these questions are difficult and some factors can guide decision-making, say epidemiologists.
1. Spatial spread
The lower the rate of covid spread in the community, the lower the risk to everyone. Among other things, the CDC defines low rates as less than 10 new weekly cases per 100,000 people. Much of the country is above that threshold, but parts of San Francisco, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Washington are below it. (You can see your territory here.)
Nevada has taken the approach that experts like Julia Rifman of Boston University have praised: the state will remove the mask order once cases have reached a certain level. “We’re sleeping on policy because we’re not setting goals,” said Joseph Allen of Harvard, criticizing different perspectives elsewhere.
A complication: Nationally, there has been a modest increase in new cases in recent weeks, yet they are well below the level of late summer. If the weather is getting colder and more activity is circulating around the house, new cases may be needed.
2. Illness, no cases
However, with vaccines becoming more widely available and treatments increasing, caseloads are not as important as metrics before. As Sarah Zhang of the Atlantic writes, they are “becoming less and less useful.” More telling is hospitalization and death.
Treatments for people infected with covid are especially important here. The pfizer pill, which appears to be particularly effective, reduces the risk of hospitalization by more than 80 percent. This treatment is another step towards transforming Kovid into a normal virus rather than a life-threatening virus.
3. Insecurity
Different people face different levels of covid risk. For most vaccinated people and children, the risks are extremely low. But for some immunocompromised people – such as those who have had an organ transplant – the risks are higher. The same is true of people in the 80’s and 90’s.
Great care for insecure people makes sense. They will also especially benefit from the rapid covid test being widely available in the US, allowing them to socialize more confidently.
There is a flip side to this point: the overall statistics of covid death and hospitalization exaggerate the risk for most Americans, as people with certain medical disabilities have an unequal share of serious illness.
4. Profit against cost
Walter told me that he could always wear a mask when shopping for groceries or flying in an airplane because the cost of having a face covered and muffled sound in those settings is literally zero. He doesn’t usually try to communicate with anyone. And a mask can help protect him from all kinds of respiratory toxins.
Unfortunately, the cost of most covid interventions is high. Masks prevent communication, especially for small children and cannot be heard. (Watters also says he expects the council to eventually be unmasked.) The remote school has failed. Remote office work interferes with collaboration. Social isolation leads to mental-health problems.
When the Washington Post recently asked Jennifer Nuzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, when the pandemic would end, she replied: “It’s not over. We just stop caring. Or we care less. ” She adds, “I think for most people, it fades into the background of their lives.”
I realize that the answer may sound annoying, but the alternative – a society where Kovid has always dominated – is also annoying. Eventually, the cost of organizing your life around the virus will outweigh the benefits. In some cases, we have already reached that stage.
Programming Note: I’m going to travel on the assignment next week and my colleagues are writing The Morning. I’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday, November 23rd.
