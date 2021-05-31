How Dogs Are on The Covid-19 Front Lines

BANGKOK — Bobby was a great boy. So was Bravo.

Angel was a great lady, and when she sat, furry hindquarters sliding slightly on the tile ground, she raised a paw for emphasis, as if to say, It’s this cotton ball that my eager nostril has recognized, the one which smells like Covid-19.

The three Labradors, working out of a college clinic in Bangkok, are a part of a world corps of canine being skilled to smell out Covid-19 in individuals. Preliminary research, carried out in a number of international locations, counsel that their detection fee could surpass that of the fast antigen testing typically utilized in airports and different public locations.

“For canine, the scent is apparent, identical to grilled meat for us,” mentioned Dr. Kaywalee Chatdarong, deputy dean of analysis and innovation for the school of veterinary science at Chulalongkorn College in Bangkok.

The hope is that canine will be deployed in crowded public areas, like stadiums or transportation hubs, to determine individuals carrying the virus. Their abilities are being developed in Thailand, France, Britain, Chile, Australia, Belgium and Germany, amongst different international locations. They’ve patrolled airports in Finland, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, and personal firms have used them at American sporting occasions.