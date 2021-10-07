How El Salvador is Testing Bitcoin’s Promise of Financial Freedom

To promote the use of the currency, the government has created a cellphone application – Chivo Wallet – that allows citizens who do not have bank accounts to send and receive bitcoin-denominated claims, convert them into dollars and withdraw from specialized ATMs. allows. He also gave $30 in bitcoin to every Salvadoran who adopted the wallet.

But the app has been plagued by technical failures, and many ATMs ran out of money as people rushed to convert their bitcoin holdings to more stable dollar bills.

The government also said it had set aside $150 million, equivalent to 12% of El Salvador’s public investment budget last year, to ensure bitcoin’s free convertibility into dollars. Officials did not provide any explanation about how they would stop the use of bitcoin for money laundering, or what would happen if the conversion funds ran out of cash.

Despite the lack of public funding, Mr Bukele announced in a series of Twitter postings that his government had bought nearly $30 million worth of bitcoins last month. When the price of the cryptocurrency temporarily fell later, he announced new purchases, his purpose unclear.

Almost a month after bitcoin’s launch, it is unclear whether the dollar funds and government-held bitcoins are reflected in Chivo wallets, or what they are worth.

Although all bitcoin transactions have a code to ensure transparency, Mr. Bukele treats bitcoin policy as a state secret. They have classified all information related to Chivo Wallet, which was created with taxpayers’ funds but is run by unknown persons, as a private enterprise.