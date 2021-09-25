How Elizabeth Holmes bypassed the real scientists at Theranoso

Former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff was the second employee who testified at the trial of Elizabeth Holmes who kept her work emails. Forwarding work emails to a personal account may violate a non-disclosure agreement that Rosendorff signed when he joined the company. But, like Surekha Gangakhedkar before him, he worried that he would be blamed for the company’s problems.

He was right to worry: He’s one of those whom the defense of Elizabeth Holmes is trying to blame.

“The company was more about PR and fundraising than patient care.”

Elizabeth Holmes, the defense agreed that Theranos’ lab had problems. But Holmes’ lawyer, Lance Wade, said problems in the clinical lab were ultimately the responsibility of the lab director. And furthermore, that lab director reported to Holmes’ co-defendant, Sunny Balwani, who is being prosecuted separately. They face 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Today’s testimony was about the bad Theranos trials. Lots of new emails were submitted, showing that Holmes was aware of the company’s problems, and was even actively trying to manage the situation. Several times in those emails, Rosendorff tried to get Theranos Laboratories to run FDA-approved tests that were developed by Theranos. But perhaps even more telling were the emails that Roseendorff was left out.

Rosendorff did not mince words when he took the witness’s stand. He left because of several things, he said. “There was management’s reluctance to take proficiency tests as required by law, making me feel pressured to take tests I didn’t trust.” That was not all. He believed that “the company was more about PR and fundraising than patient care,” he said.

When he first joined Theranos in April 2013, Rosendorff thought Theranos might be the next Apple. But the company’s luster quickly faded—and he began looking for other jobs by that summer. In August, before Theranos’ launch in patients, the clinical lab was “concerned” about testing real people, he said; The speed around the launch was “extremely quick and quick.”

“Ring the alarm bell”

On August 31, 2013, Elizabeth Holmes sent an email at 1AM asking for an update on how many tests had completed verification. One employee wrote back that none of them had. The launch was scheduled for September 9, 2013, and the schedule came from Holmes and Balwani, Rosendorff said.

More worried, he tried to stop it. He was “ringing alarm bells.” In an email a week before the scheduled launch, Rosendorff wrote to Holmes and Balwani expressing concerns about some of the tests. He also thought that the lab needed more staff with better training.

“They need a few more weeks to sort out these medical and logistical issues,” he wrote in the email. That would mean delaying bringing Theranos’ trials to patients. He also met with Holmes about his concerns, as he felt Balwani was not taking him seriously.

During that meeting, Rosendorff described Holmes as “very nervous”. “She was not her normally composed self. She was trembling a little,” he said.

Despite Rosendorff’s concerns, the launch went ahead as planned.

Theranos devices “failed so many times that it raised doubts in my mind about the accuracy of the tests.”

Some of his testimony corroborated what had been said by previous Theranos employees. He echoed Erica Cheung’s concerns about removing outliers from Theranos data. As both Cheung and Gangakhedkar testified, Edison machines often failed in quality control.

While a quarter of Theranos devices routinely failed quality control, failures from commercially available technology were rare. Theranos devices “failed so often that it raised doubts in my mind about the accuracy of the tests,” Rosendorff said. He emailed Balwani about the failure rate, who wrote back, “Adam. this is not the case.”

Typically lab directors deal with doctors who have concerns about lab results – this was part of Rosendorff’s job at his previous employer, the University of Pittsburgh. But Theranos set up Holmes’ brother, Christian, as a liaison to the grievances. Rosendorff said he was pressured to offer explanations about the poor results, which did not question the tests themselves.

But the tests were bad. In the case of a major pregnancy hormone—one about which we heard testimony from a patient who was wrongfully told she was having a miscarriage—Rosendorff sent an all-caps email to her employees in May 2014 telling her All future tests are to be commissioned. An FDA-approved device.

It did not happen.

In fact, there was an email series from June 2014 in which Christian Holmes wrote to his sister, Sising Balwani, that the test was causing “serious complaints and patient issues.” Additionally, the lab was “a complete mess”.

Holmes wrote back that she would be joined by her brother, then added, “Sunny / It’s already been handled.”

There are a few notable things about the exchange. First, it demolishes the idea that Holmes could have been misled about the status of the clinical laboratory and its tests. Second, it shows that she is asking Balwani to stand up, even as clearly handling the situation. But third, it’s worth mentioning who’s missing from the series: Rosendorff, who might not even know his instructions for using the FDA-approved devices. In college been ignored.

He first saw those emails in court, he said. This wasn’t the only set of emails about patient complaints we saw that didn’t even include Rosendorff.

“The test has lost no clinical value.”

In February of 2014, Rosendorff tried to persuade the company to stop running HDL (“good”) cholesterol tests on Theranos devices. He sent an email to Balwani and added Holmes, as he felt that Balwani was not listening to him. “I got a lot of pushback” for suggesting laboratory use approved equipment, Rosendorff said.

That came from Pushback Homes, Balwani and VP Daniel Young, they testified. And although Young didn’t have a medical degree, he often suggested what was “really” wrong with the tests, Rosendorff said. Through his testimony, Rosendorff generally spoke in one voice about Young, revealing that he detests VP.

Problems in the lab were widespread, Rosendorff testified, pointing to tests for bicarbonate, and an email where he reported that two-thirds of patients were reading below the normal range. “The test has lost no clinical value,” he emailed in September 2014.

“I’m not sure what to do with these lab results???”

But Theranos was not honest with physicians or providers about this. Instead, customer service representatives were instructed to state that the results were “not reported due to temporary unavailability.”

Another email from a healthcare provider said she didn’t know Theranos’ methods were not FDA-approved, and complained about testosterone and blood sugar tests. “I’m not sure what to do with these lab results???” read the email.

Part of the problem was that all the validation studies were done on venous blood, Rosendorff testified. See, to get enough fingerprick blood to run all the studies, you have to prick each finger on the patient – so that, as a convenience, venous blood can be drawn. But if you draw blood from your fingers, you’re more likely to destroy red blood cells in the process, leading to inaccurate readings.

One of the poor tests was for sodium, potassium and chloride, known as ISE. Young, who was a statistician, not a doctor, suggested that the faulty results of this test were due to the breakdown of red blood cells, and urged a visual examination of the blood to confirm.

This poor assay was used on patients since September 2013. In June 2014, the tests still had problems.

It was bad for several reasons. At first, FDA-approved machines detected it immediately, not after a strange reading. Second, evidence of broken red blood cells was not always obvious to the eye, Rosendorff testified.

This poor assay was used on patients since September 2013. In June 2014, the tests still had problems, and Young’s suggested improvements, including the “bias-correction” method, still did not work. So Theranos canceled tests that fell above and below accepted values.

That too was a problem. We noticed an email dated 27 October 2014 addressed to a customer service representative on behalf of a doctor. The patient had low sodium levels – which is why the test was ordered. A customer service representative emailed Rosendorff, saying, “Is it possible that was the price? If she comes again, and the price is still too low, will it go back to zero?”

Rosendorff forwarded this email to Balwani and Holmes, writing, “I am not sure of the diagnostic value of the sodium assay, in that we can only report it when it is not critical and in very rare circumstances.” requires accurate measurement and reporting. Abnormal sodium results result in zero.”

“It’s very clear that we have issues with calcium, potassium and sodium.”

The calcium test was also poor. “Are there any conclusions we can make about higher trends in calcium reporting?” Christian Holmes wrote Young and Balwani. “It seems that by now we get most of the questions about accuracy.”

After this he sent this matter to his sister. “It is very clear that we have issues with calcium, potassium and sodium in particular,” he wrote. “Obviously I can’t tell them we’re wrong, but they continue to send patients quests [another blood-testing company] That’s when we report high, and the results keep coming back normal.”

Rosendorff was not featured in the series, and he “particularly” took issue. Other tests had a lot of problems, he said.

“I didn’t believe at this point that Theranos could solve these problems,” Rosendorff testified. He began to refrain from talking to doctors, and told one or two physicians that he did not trust the results.

It’s all bad for Holmes – she’s not only aware of the problems, she’s calling the shots. But her defense indicated what Rosendorff’s cross-examination could bring. One of his later employers was investigated by federal officials as well as another company that was under the Justice Department’s investigation. (We found this out before the court allowed the jury.)

It is unclear whether Rosendorff’s post-Theranos employment would be considered relevant to the current case – the jury could hear nothing of this. But the defense will definitely have to do some work. Although Rosendorff’s testimony yesterday was far more technical than that of board member James Mattis, it was likely worse for Holmes. If she is trying to convince the jury that any fraud was mostly Balwani’s fault, she must provide sufficient evidence that she was giving the marching orders.