How Elizabeth Holmes Soured the Media on Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, California – At the height of her admiration in 2015, Elizabeth Holmes, the entrepreneur who founded blood test start-up Theranos, was named Glamor’s “Woman of the Year.” Time put her on the list of 100 veterans. And she has worked for Fortune, Forbes, Inc. And found a place on the covers of Tea Magazine.

Thernos collapsed in a scandal three years later, failing to achieve its goal of revolutionizing the healthcare industry. But it changed the world in another way: it helped the media in Silicon Valley.

The issue was brought home on Thursday when Roger Parloff, a journalist who wrote a Fortune cover story on Ms. Holmes and Theranos in 2014, testified in federal courtroom in San Jose, California, where Ms. Holmes is on trial for 12 counts. Cheating. Mr Parloff said Ms Holmes had misinterpreted them, including the amount and type of tests that could be performed by Theranos, as well as their work with the military and pharmaceutical companies.

He was introduced to start-ups by Theranos law firm Bois Schiller, Mr. Parloff said. The law firm had told him that “the real story was that of the remarkable company and its remarkable founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes,” he testified, looking directly at Ms. Holmes in the courtroom.