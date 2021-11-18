How Elizabeth Holmes Soured the Media on Silicon Valley
SAN JOSE, California – At the height of her admiration in 2015, Elizabeth Holmes, the entrepreneur who founded blood test start-up Theranos, was named Glamor’s “Woman of the Year.” Time put her on the list of 100 veterans. And she has worked for Fortune, Forbes, Inc. And found a place on the covers of Tea Magazine.
Thernos collapsed in a scandal three years later, failing to achieve its goal of revolutionizing the healthcare industry. But it changed the world in another way: it helped the media in Silicon Valley.
The issue was brought home on Thursday when Roger Parloff, a journalist who wrote a Fortune cover story on Ms. Holmes and Theranos in 2014, testified in federal courtroom in San Jose, California, where Ms. Holmes is on trial for 12 counts. Cheating. Mr Parloff said Ms Holmes had misinterpreted them, including the amount and type of tests that could be performed by Theranos, as well as their work with the military and pharmaceutical companies.
He was introduced to start-ups by Theranos law firm Bois Schiller, Mr. Parloff said. The law firm had told him that “the real story was that of the remarkable company and its remarkable founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes,” he testified, looking directly at Ms. Holmes in the courtroom.
The discovery that Ms. Holmes, the most famous female entrepreneur in the tech industry, was misleading the world about her company marked a turning point in the tech press, ending a decade of massive positive coverage. Reporters were shocked by the glamorous articles written about tech companies that spread the truth, highlighting the negative consequences of their products or generally misusing the trust they have with people.
Margaret O’Mara, a professor at the University of Washington and a Silicon Valley historian, said, “Holmes is just a myth. “It wasn’t expected and we fell for it.”
Understand the Elizabeth Holmes test
Elizabeth Holmes, founder of blood test start-up Thernos, is currently on trial for two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 10 counts of wire fraud.
After The Wall Street Journal published expos in 2015 and 2016, it showed that while Theranos was not what it used to be, tech companies’ coverage generally became more scrutinized.
Journalists learned about Facebook’s role in the 2016 presidential election, as well as a series of scams and #MeToo scams at Uber and workers’ uprisings at tech companies. The change came with the realization that the technology industry was no longer the domain of idealistic computer geeks. They had become a major force in the global economy and needed to be taken into account.
Now that Ms. Holmes, 37, is on trial, the role of the media in the rise and fall of Theranos has been painstakingly elaborated. Prosecutors have argued that Ms. Holmes used positive articles, such as Fortune, to gain credibility among investors who poured $ 945 million into Thernos.
Those investors were often surprised by the media coverage. Chris Lucas, a venture capitalist whose firm had invested in Thernos, testified that after reading the Fortune article, he was “very proud of the situation, we are proud, Elizabeth is very proud, the whole thing.” Lisa Peterson, who managed a 100 million investment in Theranos on behalf of the wealthy DeVos family, picked up the language directly from the Fortune article in the report she created.
The media was eager to capture the story of Ms. Holmes, a brilliant graduate of Stanford University who was on her way to becoming Steve Jobs. Here was a young, self-made female billionaire who was being compared to Einstein and Beethoven. She embraced iconography, clothes like Mr. Jobs in Black Turtlenex, as well as a mysterious lifestyle, telling Mr. Parloff that she was a vegetarian Buddhist who avoided coffee for green juice.
“I was hungry for that kind of story and she took the opportunity and she worked very carefully,” Ms. O’Mara said.
The media’s fascination with Ms. Holmes became so intense that in 2015, her business partner and then-boyfriend, Ramesh Balwani, known as Sunny, warned her that the propaganda was becoming dangerous.
“FYI, I am concerned about exposure without solids, which is currently lacking,” Mr Balwani wrote in a text message that was filed in court.
Ms. Holmes revoked the warning. Media coverage helped Theranos make a clear potential business deal, she wrote, “The more it works, the more hateful it will be.”
Later that year, The Journal revealed that Thernos’ technology did not live up to its start-up claims, prompting regulators to launch a surprise investigation that led to the company’s disclosure.
Theranos forcibly rejected the journal’s report. On CNBC, Ms. Holmes dismissed the article as “what happens when you work to change things.” A text message was filed in the court stating that she and Mr. Balwani had filed a defamation suit. Together with The Journal reporter John Carrero, they led the Theranos staff to shout.
Shortly afterwards, Mr. Parloff published in his Fortune article a lengthy revision outlining ways for Theronos and Ms. Holmes to mislead him. He blamed himself for not including some of Ms. Holmes’ more evasive and opaque answers to his questions.
In court, the exhibits revealed that Ms. Holmes had shown Mr. Parloff the same false authentication report – which indicates that the pharmaceutical companies did not approve of Thernos technology – which she sent to investors. Mr Parloff also said Ms Holmes had told him the military was using Thernos in Afghanistan, but the fact was so sensitive that they could not publish it or ask Thernos board member General James Mattis about it. It turned out that Thernos machines were never used on the battlefield.
“She was very concerned about the secrets of the trade,” said Mr Parloff.
Other outlets who welcomed Ms. Holmes followed Mr. Parloff’s I Kalpa. Forbes revised Ms. Holmes’ net worth, which at one time was approximately 4.5 billion, to zero. Glamor added an update to her Woman of the Year award after the Securities and Exchange Commission accused Ms. Holmes of cheating.
Although she faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, Ms. Holmes is fighting the media. Throughout the trial, her lawyers tried to limit Mr. Parloff’s testimony. Although he had already provided recordings of Ms. Holmes’ interviews on both sides of the case under subpoena, he filed a motion to force her to return all his reporting notes.
The purpose of the proposal was to show that Mr. Parloff was “painted biased” and “wanted to blame for any errors he made in his initial article on Ms. Holmes,” said Ms. Holmes’ lawyer, John Klein. Hearing in October.
One judge dismissed the proposal as a “fishing expedition.”
