How Elizabeth Holmes’s Defense Is Following a Common Playbook

Since she defended herself in court, Elizabeth Holmes has long argued that lawyers are expected to.

Ms. Holmes, founder of the failed blood test start-up Thernos, has tried to shift the blame on other Thernos employees with more technical skills. She has tried to break through the public prosecutor’s argument that she lied about working in pharmaceutical companies. And, lawyers said, she tried to show sympathy by shaking hands with her mother in front of the court and was famous for wearing it instead of a black turtleneck.

This is all part of painting the picture, he said, of Ms. Holmes as a successful but ultimately failed executive, who should be guilty of deliberately misleading investors and committing fraud.

“This is exactly what we expect,” said Nema Rahmani, president of the law firm West Coast Trial Lawyers and a former federal lawyer. “In general, when you go into these types of cases, there are two types of defense: ‘I didn’t know’ and ‘It wasn’t me.’