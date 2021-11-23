How Elizabeth Holmes’s Defense Is Following a Common Playbook
Since she defended herself in court, Elizabeth Holmes has long argued that lawyers are expected to.
Ms. Holmes, founder of the failed blood test start-up Thernos, has tried to shift the blame on other Thernos employees with more technical skills. She has tried to break through the public prosecutor’s argument that she lied about working in pharmaceutical companies. And, lawyers said, she tried to show sympathy by shaking hands with her mother in front of the court and was famous for wearing it instead of a black turtleneck.
This is all part of painting the picture, he said, of Ms. Holmes as a successful but ultimately failed executive, who should be guilty of deliberately misleading investors and committing fraud.
“This is exactly what we expect,” said Nema Rahmani, president of the law firm West Coast Trial Lawyers and a former federal lawyer. “In general, when you go into these types of cases, there are two types of defense: ‘I didn’t know’ and ‘It wasn’t me.’
Ms. Holmes, 37, is charged with 11 counts of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. She has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.
Mr. Rahmani said Ms. Holmes’s attempts to blame others for the company’s problems were based on her own ignorance of the fraudulent defendants. He said the tactic is often used in money laundering and drug trials – in cases where the prosecutor wanted to prove that the defendant knew they were transporting drugs or that the money came from illicit activities.
In the case of Ms. Holmes, she and her team “will do everything possible to keep themselves away from that knowledge,” he said.
Jeffrey Cohen, an associate professor at Boston College Law School and a former federal lawyer, said trying to make Ms. Holmes look ignorant was part of a larger strategy.
“What I expect from a defendant in a high-profile lawsuit is to try to humanize himself, and he’s not just a corporate CEO, he’s just a corporate CEO. Corporation, ”said Mr. Cohen. He added that having Ms. Holmes’ mother in the room “tells the jury that she could be a sympathetic character and not the mastermind of the fraudulent scheme.”
Referring to Ms. Holmes ‘attempts to refute the plaintiff’s arguments, such as a study by Thernos with pharmaceutical companies, Mr. Rahmani said that this may be an attempt to create uncertainty about Ms. Holmes’ guilt.
“They are trying to paint a more subtle picture, because of course they just want to create reasonable doubt. They are hoping to get some judges elected, “he said. “If they get some sympathizers or some people on the fence, that’s the way to become successful here.”
#Elizabeth #Holmess #Defense #Common #Playbook
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.