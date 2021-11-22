BRUZGI, Belarus – After more than a week of sleeping in a cold camp on the Belarus-Poland border and a futile raid on the border with pepper spray and police beatings, Mohamed Faraz gave up this month and retreated to a cozy hotel. Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Soon, however, he was surprised and excited to see a video report on Facebook claiming that Poland would open its borders and urging those who wanted to join the European Union to come together at a gas station near the camp with the nickname. “One.”

Mr Farage, a 35-year-old Kurdish man from Iraq, returned to his recently abandoned squalid camp, traveling 190 miles from Minsk to the gas station when the border opened in early November. Heard on Facebook.

The Polish border, of course, remained tight, and Mr. Farage spent the next 10 days describing it as “something of a horror movie.”