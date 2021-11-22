How Fake News on Facebook Helped Fuel a Border Crisis in Europe
BRUZGI, Belarus – After more than a week of sleeping in a cold camp on the Belarus-Poland border and a futile raid on the border with pepper spray and police beatings, Mohamed Faraz gave up this month and retreated to a cozy hotel. Minsk, the capital of Belarus.
Soon, however, he was surprised and excited to see a video report on Facebook claiming that Poland would open its borders and urging those who wanted to join the European Union to come together at a gas station near the camp with the nickname. “One.”
Mr Farage, a 35-year-old Kurdish man from Iraq, returned to his recently abandoned squalid camp, traveling 190 miles from Minsk to the gas station when the border opened in early November. Heard on Facebook.
The Polish border, of course, remained tight, and Mr. Farage spent the next 10 days describing it as “something of a horror movie.”
The European Union (EU) has strongly condemned Poland’s crackdown on migrants, citing recent attacks on its eastern border by Belarussian dictator Alexander G. Lukashenko has been blamed.
Belarusian authorities have certainly helped ease the crisis, offering thousands of Iraqis easy tourist visas and facilitating access to the Polish border.
But social media, particularly Facebook, has also provided Mr. Lukashenko with significant support, as an unexpected accelerator of the hopes and illusions of those who have been profiteers and victims of the Charlton’s empty promises on the Internet.
Some were in it for money, promising to smuggle migrants across the border for exorbitant fees; Some have caught the attention of online “influencers” for exchanging information; Others were inspired by a genuine desire to help those in need. There is no evidence that Mr Lukashenko suggested a coordinated campaign to target migrants with fake online information.
False news on Facebook, Mr Faraz said, was that last week the border camp, along with 2,000 other civilians in the “jungle”, was transformed into a huge warehouse and a migration holding center, “pouring mud on our heads and destroying our lives.”
Since July, Arabic and Kurdish-language activities on Facebook related to migration from Belarus to the European Union have been “skyrocketing,” said Monica Richter, head of research and analysis at Semantic Vision. Who tracked social media activities related to the crisis.
“Facebook escalated this humanitarian crisis and now you have all these people who were brought in and clearly misled and torn apart,” Ms. Richter said.
The investigators said the smugglers openly shared their phone numbers and advertised their services on Facebook, including video testimonials of people who were said to have successfully reached Germany via Belarus and Poland. In one post, a smuggler advertised a “daily journey from Minsk to Germany, just 20 km away.” The journey, the author warned in another post on October 19, “is not suitable for children due to the cold.” Another smuggler, a Facebook user named “Visa Visa”, traveled from Belarus to Germany via Poland. The smuggler said the trip would take 8 to 15 hours but added a warning: “Don’t call if you’re scared.”
Last Friday, despite the bitter experience that many promises on Facebook turned out to be false, access to Europe is still possible, sparking outrage among frustrated people after news on social media – for anyone interested. A large number of Polish soldiers and border guards across the Belarus-Poland border and on the other side should pay मार्ग 7,000 to a guide who claims to know any easy route.
Recker Hamid, a former math teacher in Iraqi Kurdistan who had already paid about $ 10,000 for a “package tour” to travel agents in Iraq who wanted to take himself, his wife and young child to Europe but locked them in a warehouse. , Mocked the latest offer as yet another scam. “They’re saying the door is opening, but now look where we are all,” he said, pointing to the crowd of people stuck on the concrete floor.
Musa Hama, another Kurd from Iraq who is confined to a warehouse, lamented that fact-finding would not prevent him from capturing the straw of hope provided by Facebook. “People are desperate so they believe in anything,” he said.
The turmoil in Belarus began earlier this year when the dictatorial former Soviet republic relaxed strict visa policies for certain countries, particularly Iraq, in hopes of joining the European Union. In response to the fact that most Westerners are contesting the presidential election, Shri. It was clearly a lax attempt to boost tourism at a time when Lukashenko had stayed away after a brutal crackdown.
Realizing the lucrative business opportunities, travel companies in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region began advertising on Facebook and other platforms about the availability of visas to Belarus. The smugglers used social media to pitch Belarus as an easy back door to Europe.
Since July, Semantic Visions has identified dozens of Facebook groups created to share information on migration routes, and smugglers use them to advertise their services. According to Semantic Visions, a private group called “Migration of Powerful People from Belarus” has grown from 13,600 members in early September to 30,000 now. The second group, “Belarus Online,” grew from 7,700 members to 23,700 in the same period. On telegram, messaging and chat room platforms, the channel dedicated to Belarus as the route to Europe has also attracted thousands of subscribers.
“Social media platforms – especially Facebook – have been used as a real marketplace for smuggling into the EU,” concludes a recent report by Semantic Visions circulating among EU officials.
Facebook, now officially known as Meta after the corporate name change, prohibits content that promotes or promotes human trafficking, and there are teams dedicated to examining and researching content related to the crisis. It said the company was working with law enforcement agencies and non-governmental organizations to counter the false news of migration.
“Trafficking of people across international borders is illegal and advertisements, posts, pages or groups on Facebook that provide, facilitate or coordinate these activities are not permitted,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We remove this content as soon as we become aware of it.”
But events in Belarus have revealed that, despite Facebook’s similar misuse of its services during the European migration crisis in 2015, the company is still struggling to keep banned content on its platforms, especially in non-English languages.
“Facebook does not take their responsibility seriously and as a direct result we see desperate people in the cold, muddy, jungle of Belarus, because they believe they have misinformation. Facebook, “said Jeroen Lenars, a Member of the European Parliament for the Netherlands, who chairs the Legislative Committee on Migration.
It is unclear what steps Facebook has taken to handle misleading and potentially dangerous information.
A Kurdish-German influencer known online caravan Ravanduzi is a popular figure among immigrants to Europe, but his online videos and other reports often promote bogus stories, such as Poland opening its border in early November.
Mr Rwanduji’s live post on a Facebook page called Kurdish News had more than 100,000 followers before he was disqualified in November, after Kurdish-German influential people were publicly accused by a Polish politician of helping him trigger the crisis. Videos sent by hungry and cold migrants stranded at the border are also featured on the page.
Reached by phone in Hamburg, Germany, Mr. Rwanduzi said he was reiterating pressure on Poland to open the border, which had been reported by German media. He blamed smugglers and countries, including Poland, for the plight of migrants and said he was only trying to help asylum seekers.
Mr. 42 years old. Rwandanzi, who describes himself as an immigration activist and a former refugee who fled Iraq in 2009, was killed two years later in a suicide bombing in Erbil.
Mr Farage is still angry at Mr Rwanduzi’s advice to run to the border from Minsk, known as the Caravan. “Everyone knows him and everyone follows him,” he said. He further added: “Caravan cheated us all on Facebook.”
The owner of the restaurant, Shri. “I don’t feel bad or guilty about distracting people because of his post,” Ravanduzi said. “It’s up to the Iraqi and Kurdish governments to make people feel bad for whatever reason they want to leave.”
Andrew Higgins Reported from Brugzi, Belarus, Adam Satariano From London and Jane Araf From Erbil, Iraq. The report was contributed bySangar KhalilFrom Erbil, Masha Froliak From New York, and Christopher F. Shuetze From Berlin.
