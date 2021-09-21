How Gabby Petito’s case took over the internet

The demographics of the industry is a big factor, Mr. Reynolds said.

“Our newsrooms do not reflect the diversity of the country, and the people in editing roles are even less diverse,” said Mr Reynolds, whose organization works with journalists of color. “Until journalism fixes this, we’re going to continue to be more and more irrelevant to an audience reflecting on the future.”

Online interest in Ms. Petito’s case has prompted news editors to keep a close eye on her story.

“Journalism is usually reactionary, and if we see something flying on one of these platforms, we will jump on it,” Mr. Reynolds said.

Alvin Williams, host of “Positive Murder”, a podcast that focuses on true crimes with black and brown victims, echoed Mr Reynolds’ analysis.

“I am incredibly happy that she is getting the resources she needs to help find her,” Williams, 29, said in an interview on Sunday, after law enforcement officials announced they had found a man likely to be Ms. Petito. The body has been recovered, “but there is a clear disproportionate focus on her story,” he said.

“We can play games like, ‘Oh that’s because she was a vlogger’ and all those things, but we can also see that she’s a Gen Z, blonde, beautiful girl, and that’s what gets the clicks,” said Mr. Williams added.

She said that in Wyoming, the same state where Ms Petito was found, 710 indigenous people went missing between 2011 and 2020, according to a report by the University of Wyoming.