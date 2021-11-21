How Higher Prices This Holiday Season Could Cost Democrats, Too



The president’s recent visit to ports, bridges and auto plants – aimed at boosting infrastructure legislation – was marred by some inflation concerns. This week, as he drove an electric Hummer at the General Motors plant in Detroit, his message about the future of zero-emission vehicles took a turn for the worse, with Americans driving more miles in conventional vehicles and contributing to rising gas prices.

Alyssa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat in the insecure House District, wrote to Mr. Biden this week that inflation was one of the main concerns of his constituents. A former CIA analyst in Iraq, she urged the president to put pressure on Saudi Arabia to increase oil production.

Ms. Slotkin, who won her seat in the mid-2018 wave, is one of two Michigan Democrats in the highly competitive district, including the Detroit suburbs. In the Trump years, Democrats had mixed results in populated areas, making progress in white-collar communities but losing ground with their traditional union supporters.

In an interview, Ms. Slotkin said that during a recent home visit, she constantly heard about the high prices of gas and groceries and experienced it for herself. “I buy groceries, I run a ton,” she said. “Thanksgiving week is going to be more expensive with long shots than last Thanksgiving.”

She acknowledged the political danger that rising consumer prices could continue for their party if they continue next year. “Kitchen table issues affect Michigan and the Midwest more than any other national issue that continues in Washington,” she said.

In interviews with voters in suburban Detroit, including Ms. Slotkin’s district and another unscrupulous Democrat, Rep. Haley Stevens, residents acknowledged the pain of rising prices almost everywhere in their budgets. But it was not clear from their accounts that the Democrats would suffer politically. Most voters blamed their party’s inclinations – as they do on almost all issues in the age of hyperpolarization.

Margie Kulga of Hazel Park, a Trump voter in 2020, said she recently bought a 23-pound turkey from Kroger Market for 49 cents a pound, up from 33 cents a pound last year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, meat and egg prices in the Midwest rose 11.9 percent year-on-year.