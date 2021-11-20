How Hunter Biden’s Firm Helped Secure Cobalt for the Chinese



China Molybdenum has lent a total of $ 700 million from Chinese state-backed banks, including the China Construction Bank. According to the Hong Kong filing, BHR raised the remaining amount from obscure entities with names like Design Time Limited, an offshore company controlled by China Construction’s investment bank.

Prior to the deal, BHR signed an agreement that allowed China Molybdenum to buy a stake in BHR in the mine, which the company did two years later, according to the filing. That purchase gave China Molybdenum 80 percent ownership of the mine. (Congo’s state-owned mining industry retains a stake.)

Until BHR sold its stake in 2019, Mr. Biden controlled 10 percent of the firm through the Washington-based company Skaneateles LLC. Chinese corporate records show that Skaneateles owns part of the BHR, with Chris Clark, Mr Biden’s lawyer, saying “there is no longer any direct or indirect interest in BHR or Skaneateles.” Chinese records show that Mr Biden was not on the BHR board until April 2020. Mr Biden did not respond to a request for comment.

A former BHR board member told the New York Times that Mr. Biden and other American founders were not involved in the mining business and that the firm received only nominal fees from it. The former board member said the money went to the firm’s operating fund and was not distributed to its owners.

It is not clear how China Molybdenum chose the company. Current officials at BHR do not return email and phone calls seeking comment. Vincent Zhou, a spokesman for China Molybdenum, said in an email: “We do not know Hunter Biden or his involvement in the BHR.

Dozens of executives from companies involved in the deal, including Freeport-McMoran and Lundin, said in interviews that they had not been given a reason for BHR’s involvement. Most officials also said they did not know about Mr. Biden’s dealings with the firm.

Paul Conibair, then chief executive of Lundin, said that despite BHR buying Lundin’s stake, it was clear that China was a leader in molybdenum trade.