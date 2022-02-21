How India will increase its power

India is making aggressive efforts regarding drone technology. India has formulated its new drone policy, under which an aggressive approach will be taken to promote the manufacture and protection of technological equipment such as drones. A glimpse of this was seen in the celebration of Republic Day this year, when about a thousand Indian made drones were flown together over the Raisina hills and the drones flying rhythmically created many intricate figures like the map of India in the sky and the picture of Mahatma Gandhi. were done. Just 11 days after this event, the Indian government completely banned foreign-made drones. Recently, the Kisan Drone Scheme was announced, under which the use of drones in agricultural work will be promoted.

Till recently, the stand of the Government of India was not like this regarding drones. Keeping a normal drone was also a complicated exercise in terms of rules. In recent times, the government has not only simplified the rules for its maintenance, but has encouraged the use of different methods. Drones are being used for survey of people’s properties in villages under the exemption of use of drones for agricultural works and under PM Swamitva Yojana. Land survey has been done in more than one lakh villages (17% villages) with this technique.

According to Sarita Ahlawat, founder of drone maker startup company ‘BatLab Dynamics’, despite all the efforts, drones are still in the midst of being usable like a normal two-wheeler. It was Batlab Dynamics who designed the drones to perform the feat on Republic Day. His startup works under the aegis of IIT Delhi. According to him, India’s drone industry is still capable of meeting domestic or defense needs, but Indian drones are still extremely expensive compared to imported Chinese drones.

This is the reason why the Indian government has banned drones, not the import of parts. Manufacturing of things like molding, micro controller, diode and register required to make a drone is negligible in India. The quality motors and lithium-ion batteries for a good drone are also not manufactured in India.

The central government had last year launched a production-based incentive scheme for making drones and its parts. It has also been said to give an incentive of Rs 120 crore to drone manufacturers in the next three years. The government expects an investment of 50 billion rupees in this sector in the next three years and by 2026, the drone sector will become a nearly two billion dollar industry in India.

Security is also one of the reasons for the decision to ban foreign drones. Trying to keep Chinese drones out of Indian airspace. According to the Ministry of Defense, India also wants to stop the world-renowned Chinese drone manufacturer – SZ DJI Technology from security point of view. Intelligence agencies report that this company has recently shared some of India’s strategic information such as the status of bridges and dams with Chinese intelligence agencies.

Recently, Indian company Idea Forge has signed a deal of about 1.5 billion rupees with the Indian Army to make military drones. This company has already supplied thousands of drones to the army. However, most experts believe that it will take another five to ten years to prepare the necessary infrastructure and create the environment for drone manufacturing in India.