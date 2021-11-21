How India’s Farmers Got Narendra Modi to Back Down

New Delhi – Om Prakash relies on relatives and neighbors to take care of his wheat and vegetable fields. They ate food donated by sympathizers from home and abroad. When he felt the fever, he turned to the volunteer medical staff, who had been stuck for months like him, near the noisy overpass, in the heat and cold and the deadly viral outbreak.

Now, his years away from farming and his family are finally over.

Mr. Prakash was one of the thousands of farmers in India who, using his organizational skills, extensive support network and unwavering perseverance, forced the country’s most powerful leader in modern history to take a rare step back. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that lawmakers would repeal the new agricultural laws if the protesting farmers feared that they would be unsafe for big companies and their livelihoods would be ruined.

His victory will not help India address the deep inefficiencies that plague its agricultural sector, problems that keep people malnourished in some places, even if grain is not used or exported in other parts. But how a group desperate to maintain its grip on a middle-class way of life can challenge the government has shown that it has a habit of suppressing dissatisfaction without accounting for it.