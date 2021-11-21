How India’s Farmers Got Narendra Modi to Back Down
New Delhi – Om Prakash relies on relatives and neighbors to take care of his wheat and vegetable fields. They ate food donated by sympathizers from home and abroad. When he felt the fever, he turned to the volunteer medical staff, who had been stuck for months like him, near the noisy overpass, in the heat and cold and the deadly viral outbreak.
Now, his years away from farming and his family are finally over.
Mr. Prakash was one of the thousands of farmers in India who, using his organizational skills, extensive support network and unwavering perseverance, forced the country’s most powerful leader in modern history to take a rare step back. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that lawmakers would repeal the new agricultural laws if the protesting farmers feared that they would be unsafe for big companies and their livelihoods would be ruined.
His victory will not help India address the deep inefficiencies that plague its agricultural sector, problems that keep people malnourished in some places, even if grain is not used or exported in other parts. But how a group desperate to maintain its grip on a middle-class way of life can challenge the government has shown that it has a habit of suppressing dissatisfaction without accounting for it.
“This is the power, this is the power, this is the struggle, the sacrifice of more than 700 farmers on this frontier that has forced Modi to come down to repeal these laws,” said Darshan Pal Singh, one of the leaders of the nine farmers’ movement. .
Farmers, who had been camping outside New Delhi, the capital of India, for a year, endured more than the elements. The second wave of Covid-19 was roaring through the city in the spring. The movement also experienced two violent incidents in which protesters were killed, one in New Delhi in January and the other in the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh last month, increasing pressure on the group to give up.
Efforts are not over yet. The farmers have decided to continue the agitation till the government agrees to the second demand for a minimum price for about two dozen crops. Instead of withdrawing now, he sees an opportunity to put more emphasis on a prime minister who sees his party’s vote share decline in many states, including next year’s elections. The government has said it will set up a committee to look into the matter.
Many agitating farmers agree that India’s agricultural system needs to be re-established. Launched during the Great Depression of the 1960’s, the system created a centralized market where farmers could sell their produce. Although there are free technical advice programs on infrastructure projects, pensions and seeds and fertilizers, some of the money is returned to the farming community.
Today, that system contributes to inefficiency: the government subsidizes water-intensive crops in drought-prone lands. Agriculture focuses on staple grains while neglecting more nutritious crops like leafy vegetables.
About 60 per cent of the people in the country are engaged in agriculture. Some farmers enjoy a middle-class life, helped by modern means like tractors and irrigation, while many others do not see the benefits and are in debt. In a country struggling with poverty it is difficult to find city and factory jobs, so many farm children migrate in search of a better life.
The purpose of Shri Modi’s laws was to bring more private money into agriculture and make market forces more receptive. Singh, the leader of the protest, said many farmers would prefer subsidies over a wide range of produce.
“The root of India’s agricultural problem is that farmers are not getting a fair price for their produce,” he said. Singh said. “There are two ways to look at reform – to give land to corporations, to big people, to capitalists. The second is to help farmers increase their production.”
The movement started in Punjab, a large community of Sikhs, religious groups and some of the richest agricultural lands in the country. Protesting leaders leaned both to organize and finance their year-long demonstrations.
Financial support, especially from Sikh temples and institutions outside India, is crucial to sustaining the movement, said Baldev Singh Sirsa, a farmer leader.
The organizers leaned heavily on the Punjabi Sikh Diaspora. Large charities such as Khalsa Aid International, a British aid group, raised money for the protesters. Even small people like the Midland Anchor Service Society in Britain entered it.
The protesters assured that their grievances would be heard abroad. Supporters faced extreme temperatures in Toronto and Montreal to put up signs outside the Indian Consulate in Canada. Protesters marched from the United Nations headquarters in New York. The campaign worked: The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and pop singer Rihanna spoke in unison.
The organizers also mentioned the philosophy of Sikhism, which emphasizes the support of the oppressed and the value of the community rather than the individual. The wider protest camps of the peasant movement – which fed and clothed thousands of people every day and provided clean water, sanitation and even bath shops and tailors – reflect the Sikh values of self-sufficiency, he said.
Members of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP labeled the protesters Khalistani, a term used to refer to separatists who campaigned years ago and fought for an independent Sikh state. In response, the protest organizers tried to calm the anger even while looking for ways to make sure they saw and heard it.
That self-discipline was sometimes tested.
In January, as India celebrated Republic Day, a national holiday, some farmers drove tractors over police barricades into New Delhi, killing one protester. Political analysts declared the movement dead. But organizers retreated behind barricades and resumed peaceful protests in the harsh winter, the devastating wave of coronavirus, the harsh summer and autumn.
Then, in October, a BJP convoy struck a group of protesting farmers, killing four protesters, including a local journalist. The son of a Modi minister is among those under investigation in the case.
The incident may have been a turning point in the aftermath of the protesters’ decision to castigate BJP officials for removing the cameras. In Uttar Pradesh, where the death toll rose, the BJP’s vote share soon plummeted. Party officials feared they could lose the state in next year’s elections.
A day after Shri Modi’s surprise announcement, the mood near the village of Singhu in the state of Haryana, which borders the capital, turned sour. Religious music and political speeches were played through loudspeakers in the makeshift village of bamboo huts, with people waving T-shirts and flags, saying “no farmers, no food.”
Outside one of the huts offering free vegetarian meals, Mr. Prakash, a farmer, described sleeping on a busy roadside despite the cold weather and rain, and his farm was taking care of his nephew’s children.
Mr. who has been living on retirement for 20 years in Indian Air Force. Prakash does not need agriculture to survive. Instead, he and his siblings can sustain a middle-class life in a country where the uncertainty of the economy often plunges people into poverty by holding seven acres of land inherited from their parents.
Mr. Prakash said the family farm supported his ambition and he wanted the same for his children.
“To save our motherland,” he said, “we can stay here for another two years.”
Hari Kumar Contributed to the report.
