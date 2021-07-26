How Investors Are Betting on Foie Gras Grown From Cells in a Lab



Others had doubts. Marco Moreira, chef and owner of 15 East in Tocqueville, New York, said he was skeptical.

“I wouldn’t object to it, but again I’m a bit of a traditionalist,” said Mr Moreira, who has several foie gras dishes on his menu. “Why mess with something that’s perfect the way it is?” Still, he said he was open to trying it.

In recent years, investors have invested money in food technology start-ups due to concerns over food shortages in the decades to come as the world’s population grows. Cell culture meat does not yet have regulatory approval in most countries, but last year, for the first time in the lab meat industry, a San Francisco company, Eat Just, obtained approval from the city-state government of Singapore to sell cultured chicken as an ingredient in chicken nuggets.

One of the main obstacles to cell culture meat has been its cost. According to Mr. Morin-Forest, Gourmey’s laboratory foie gras costs less than $ 1,180 (1,000 euros) per kilogram. Handcrafted, foie gras costs around € 100 to € 200 per kilo.

The European Commission and the French public bank Bpifrance have also awarded grants to support Gourmey, which started in 2019 and has around 20 employees.

Mr Morin-Forest said Gourmey is seeking regulatory approval from food safety agencies and hopes to enter the market by the end of next year or early 2023. He will focus on markets like Singapore and the United States, where laboratories are increasingly accepted. cultured meat, he says.

Stéphane Chambon, the chef of Pont de l’Ouysse, a Michelin-starred restaurant in southwest France known for its foie gras, said the movement against foie gras on animal rights grounds was wrong and that the process of breeding ducks or geese for foie gras by overfeeding them imitated a natural: centuries ago, when geese and ducks crossed the Mediterranean from Egypt, they ate a lot of energy, causing engorgement of their liver, he said.