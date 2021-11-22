How investors lost billions

The shares of Paytm fell on the very first day of listing on the market. Experts were warning about the shares of One Ninety Seven Communications Limited, which runs Paytm, but in a gesture. Due to the company’s business, company’s profits and losses, the ever-increasing competition in the business, the apprehensions of the company’s uncertain future have started being expressed in the corporate world. But it has been the practice of the stock market that no one opens his mouth about big companies, but there were signs.

Investors missed reading the rating of ‘Skip’ in several reports coming ahead of the company’s IPO. Experts started giving long-term advice on this basis. The early stages of the company served golden dreams of the future. However, at present the company is not performing very well.

This company brought the country’s largest IPO in the stock market. It lifted a huge amount of Rs 18 thousand three hundred crore from the market, but on the very day of listing the company’s market capital share (market cap) fell by Rs 39 thousand crore. Shares fell flat. Those who bought the shares for Rs 2,150, had already incurred a loss of up to 27 percent on the very first day.

Experts are not able to guarantee whether the trend of decline will stop in the coming days. A big international broker company is issuing a report by telling the exact price of Paytm up to Rs 1200. Such reports had come before the market opened on the day of listing. Shares continued to fall on Monday as well. On Monday, the price of its shares fell by another 17 percent. So far the price has come down by about 44 percent.

At 11.30 am on Monday, Paytm’s stock was trading at Rs 1376.75, down 11.98 percent. It fell to Rs 1350.35 during trading on BSE. In this way, investors have lost more than Rs 800 per share. In October, the company’s capital jumped 131 percent from the previous year to reach $11.2 billion, but it has been on a downward spiral since its listing.

There are ten mutual funds, whose managers put their funds in it as ‘anchor investors’. The question is, where did those who understand the pulse of the market go wrong. Their responsibility is to move their investors’ money in a safe manner. What happened to them then? In fact, in the parlance of the market, the practice of this type of investment is called ‘FOMO’ (Fear of Missing Out) – the vehicle should not be missed.

Just a few days ago, Zomato’s IPO came, that company is running in huge losses and the future is not known, but its shares were listed at a price of more than 53 percent. So did the IP of Nayaka. The share price in those companies remained very high. Investors’ money doubled. After this, investors started investing money in this IPO that they would get something from the market.

In fact, a lot of IPOs came in the year 2021. About 50 companies were listed, with an average earnings of 31 per cent on the first day. However, not every IPO turned out to be profitable. The shares of Paytm remained in the same IPO. Kalyan Jewelers and Windlass Biotech fell over 10 per cent among companies that floated IPOs with Paytm. Shares of companies like Suryoday, Cartrade, Nuvoco Vistas and SIS Enterprises fell between five and 10 per cent on the first day. However, the hope still remains. Big examples of losses in IPOs are stocks like Infosys, HDFC and Maruti, whose investors have taken losses in the first place. Later he earned a lot.

Market capitalization below one lakh crore

The market capitalization of the company Paytm, which is facing a continuous decline, has also come down to below one lakh crore rupees. At present, the company’s market cap was visible at Rs 84032 crore, while after the market closed on Friday, the company’s market cap was more than Rs 1 lakh crore. This means that the market cap of the company has come down by about 20 thousand crores.