How is Prichard Colon doing in 2021? The former Pro boxer has made stunning progress in his recovery



Prichard Colon Melendez is an American former skilled boxer who gained fame as an novice for successful a number of nationwide championships in his native Puerto Rico. Colon turned professional in 2012 and made his debut in February 2013. The rising star knocked out Xavier La Salle in the primary spherical of their bout.

Melendez approached his October 2015 struggle towards Terrel Williams with an unblemished 16-0 file. He’d knocked out Vivian Harris a month earlier than and was, subsequently, stuffed with confidence. Nevertheless, Colon by no means settled right into a match in which each fighters have been penalized for numerous infringements. He misplaced the match and his boxing profession as he suffered a minimize to his mind in some unspecified time in the future throughout the match.

Opposite to expectation, Colon has made regular progress in his rehabilitation

Prichard Colon was hyped as the subsequent Puerto Rican boxing expertise. He had the expertise and charisma of a future champion. Sadly, that ill-fated bout towards Terrel Williams modified every thing.

Colon complained about Terrel Williams’ rabbit punches all through the match, however his protests fell on deaf ears. He retaliated with a low blow, which the ref swiftly penalized. He graciously took his punishment, however once more identified Williams’ rabbit punches. Because the seventh spherical drew to a detailed, Terrel despatched Colon to the canvas with a straight proper hand to the again of his head.

Colon grimaced as he coated the again of his head with his glove. He was clearly in misery, however the ringside doctor, Dr. Richard Ashby, cleared him to proceed. NBC commentator Kenny Rice mentioned on the printed:

“He [Dr. Ashby] advised me that Colon mentioned he was dizzy and hurting in the again of his head, however he felt he might go on. The physician concurs. He mentioned he’s simply ready for him to shake it off and resume motion.”

Terrel earned a factors deduction for the rabbit punch, however the struggle continued as much as the ninth spherical. Colon’s nook mistakenly minimize off his gloves after the spherical, resulting in his disqualification. Prichard left the ring dizzy, with his arm draped round his mother. “I can’t see,” have been the final phrases he mentioned earlier than he collapsed, vomit spilling out of his mouth and nostril.

Colon had a 1.5 cm mind bleed that leaked blood into his cranium. He won’t have made it by way of the tenth spherical alive. Prichard remained in a vegetative state after popping out of a months-long coma, with medical practitioners holding out little hope for a recovery.

“The docs don’t give us hope,” Richard, Prichard’s father, advised ESPN. “They are saying that he’s obtained a mark on the CT scan [that] reveals like a black spot – that it’s too massive for him to recuperate.” Prichard’s household, and particularly his mother, Nieves, haven’t given up hope. Nieves and speech pathologist Alisha Russell have put in numerous hours in serving to Colon recuperate.

It’s unclear how a lot Colon can recuperate, however he has made stunning progress. On ninth June 2021, Nieves posted Fb movies displaying Prichard’s progress. “Prichard Colon Melendez did tremendous as we speak in his PT remedy,” she wrote. “Thanks in your prayers. God bless you plenty of blessings.”

Prichard’s dad and mom filed a $50 million regulation go well with towards the promoters of Colon’s final struggle

William Weinbaum/ESPN

The query that lingered after the world discovered the extent of Prichard’s accidents was: Who is guilty? Virginia’s Division of Skilled and Occupational Regulation carried out an inquiry and concluded that no person was guilty.

“Whereas Colon’s medical situation following the competition towards Williams is tragic, there is not one motion so obvious and/or egregious to justify laying blame to anybody individual,” the Division’s conclusion learn. Nevertheless, Nieves and Richard disagreed. They opined that Dr. Ashby didn’t have the requisite background to cater for boxers’ security and had a battle of curiosity as he additionally served as a promoter.

Additionally they blamed the promoters for failing to stick to correct protocols for dealing with potential mind accidents. John Stiller, the chief neurologist for the Maryland State Athletic Fee, concurred. “The struggle ought to have been stopped at that second [in the seventh round], and I nonetheless can’t consider a medically sound motive it wasn’t,” he advised Exterior the Traces.

“The mixture of receiving a blow or blows to the top ensuing in a boxer complaining of headache and dizziness requires a right away stoppage.” The astronomical determine quoted would cater for Prichard’s future care if Nieves and Richard win the case.

Terrell Williams isn’t named in the go well with, however Nieves lays the blame squarely on him. Williams would possibly as properly be one other sufferer of that doomed struggle, as he struggled to return to the ring for some time. The cloak of invincibility he all the time thought he had earlier than that struggle disappeared. “That struggle haunts me on daily basis,” he advised Ring TV.

Williams is aware of that sooner or later he should discuss to his three sons about what occurred that day. He advised The Washington Put up that he can be as trustworthy as he all the time has: “Once they determine it out, I’ll discuss to them about it. And I’ll be trustworthy.”