How is the government antif armer anchor asked the question then BKU leader Rakesh Tikait started making such demand

After the return of agricultural laws, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has reached back to his village Sisauli on 15th December. The movement is over, but Rakesh Tikait is still active on issues related to farmers. They do not leave any chance to corner the government. He has once again given his response on the issue of farmers. While talking to a news channel on the issues of farmers, he was asked that why did you not agitate against the Congress during the UPA government? To which he answered something like this.

Recently, during a conversation with Rakesh Tikait to News 18 UP Uttarakhand, he was asked by the anchor that ‘How is the government anti-farmer? When all your demands have been fulfilled?’ Responding to which Rakesh Tikait said ‘Get the price of our grains, the rates are very expensive. If we get good price for the grains, then we have no problem with any government. Our grains are not being sold in the market according to the way the goods are getting expensive.

Will oppose BJP? Questioning Rakesh Tikait, the anchor asked him ‘MSP was not there at the time of any government. Are you working to expand the election issue through this? So what is to be assumed that you will oppose BJP in the elections on this issue? Responding to this, Tikait said, ‘A committee was formed in 2011 regarding MSP, today’s current Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at that time’.

When BJP people were together on stage: Taking forward his point, Rakesh Tikait said that ‘at that time the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi had said that MSP guarantee law should be made. His draft was prepared. He had also sent a draft to the Government of India at that time. After this the anchor asked him that ‘There was a Congress government at that time, why did you not agitate then?’ On that Rakesh Tikait says that ‘we had agitated at that time also. When we were agitating, the BJP people were with us. At that time, he used to sit with us on the stage as well.

Waiting for this day after 2014: Talking further, Tikait said that BJP people had said that if our government comes, we will make a law on MSP. That’s why we removed that government. This is what we have been waiting for since 2014. At the same time, Rakesh Tikait was asked about the end of the movement, ‘When was the movement over but you did not feel like going back? Responding to which Tikait says, ‘Nobody can stop the movement. Nothing is finished but only suspended, so the movement is also suspended. We will again agitate when needed. Can anyone kill the seed? If the seed is lost, the crop will be destroyed.