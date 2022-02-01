How is this Micromax most premium phone so far Know Price Feature Everything

Micromax has launched its most premium phone in India. whose cell has been started. Giving information about this phone, the smartphone manufacturer has said that the price of Micromax In Note 2 is Rs 13,490. While an offer of Rs 1,000 is being offered by the company. That is, it can be bought for Rs 12,490 right now, which this offer has been introduced for 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Let’s know everything about this smartphone.

display

Micromax In Note 2 comes with premium design. Apart from this, this smartphone has a 6.43-inch Full HD + AMOLED display, which comes with 20: 9 aspect ratio. It gets a regular 60Hz refresh rate, and for protection, Corning Gorilla Glass protection is being given. Apart from this, Android 11 will be available in it. Also, the Octa core MediaTek Helio G95 processor is available in Micromax In Note 2.

phone design

Talking about the design of this phone, it offers a flat edge design. The top of the camera is curved glass, making the camera look similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21. Slim body and signing design has been given like the back. On the front, the camera is given in the middle towards the top. Visually it shows no less than a premium phone.

battery and performance

Talking about the battery life of this phone, it offers 5000mAh, which suggests that it will be a long-lasting phone, which can be charged 50% in 25 minutes. This phone is easily providing high quality gaming experience. Also, it does not create a problem like slow speed. This is a good phone according to the budget of Micromax. It gets fully charged in 1.5 hours. Along with this, 33 watt charger support is also given on this phone.

how is the camera

This phone does not have that good camera, it is given 50MP main camera, 2MP secondary camera and another 2MP camera. Night mode and AI mode are available in its camera. Talking about the picture quality, the rear camera does not give that good picture quality. While the front camera is better than the rear, it can be called good for video calls and selfies. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie. There is a separate slot for micro SD card in the phone, and also features like Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS and FM radio are available in it.

good phone according to budget

In this budget segment, a good phone has been introduced from Micromax. In this, features like phones with a budget of 20,000 are being given. If you do not use photography much and only want to take selfie photos, then this phone can be better for you. In terms of refresh rate too, this phone is a bit slow. Although the design and other features are good.