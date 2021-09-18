How Jessica Chastain Became Tammy Faye

Makeup

For all the cosmetics that Messner wore — and as much as she was ridiculed for it — members of the makeup team said they wanted to avoid ridicule. “It was really making sure that we didn’t compromise the authenticity of everything we did and that we never crossed a line in caricature,” said makeup artist Linda Dowds, who worked with the actress in 15 films. have been 2013 horror film “Mother.”

Doves, who headed the makeup department on “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” said that there should always be an “aesthetic element” in the way the character uses makeup: “She absolutely loved makeup and the way she was in makeup. Loved the look. She just went bold with it.”

Pink was a dominant color in her youth palette, but over time, her complexion deepened and she tattooed on her eyeliner, eyebrows, and lip liner (re-created with marker on Chastain). “We had too many lashes to deal with — we went from one coat of mascara to four or five,” Dodds said. “She used to say things in interviews like, ‘Who said you can’t put mascara on false eyelashes? Where do these rules come from? You don’t have to be bully to be a Christian.'”

Dress

To create a wardrobe for Tammy Faye onscreen, the film’s costume designer, Michelle Travers, also had to get into her character: “Honestly, I went shopping like Tammy,” Travers said. “She had an expression where she used to say that shopping was her favorite cardio. And she was a woman who loved hunting.”

He did swap meets and estate sales, shopped at Etsy and TJ Maxx in search of clothes for a woman who wanted to look powerful even before she could afford it and who later had access to the money, then sold it to her. have lost.

“I could tell the story of being comfortable with money and almost forgetting that things had prices,” Travers said. “And I could also tell what the pressure was like to lose it all and live that personality when you didn’t have money.”