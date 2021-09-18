How Jessica Chastain Became Tammy Faye
Jessica Chastain spent years chasing down the opportunity to play Tammy Faye Messner, the tireless star of Christian broadcasts. Better known to millions of viewers as Tammy Faye Bakker, she and Jim Baker, her husband at the time, headed the popular PTL television ministry until they were brought down in the late 1980s by financial and sexual scandals. was not brought.
So when Chastain finally got that chance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” a new biopic alongside Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker and directed by Michael Showalter, she was determined to look the part. As Chastain said of the woman behind her character: “She never really acted halfway. She didn’t have an ounce of calm or detachment about her. So I felt like I was on my feet.” Can’t stick her thumb in or stay calm and aloof in the performance. I had to jump in the wildest, most extreme way. Because that’s how she lived every moment.”
Chastain did her own research for the film, which Searchlight Pictures released Friday: She asked for magazine articles about Messner, who died in 2007, as well as old photos and TV appearances. But making that transformation required a team of makeup, hair and wardrobe artists. Some of them had worked with Chastain before and knew what they would be expected to do. “It’s basically what she says she wants,” hairstylist Stephanie Ingram said, “At that point you have to get it done.”
Here, Chastain and several of the actors who worked on “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” talk about how they were able to fill the TV personality’s shoes (not to mention her wigs, sequins, and acrylics).
prosthesis
The film’s prosthetic makeup designer Justin Raleigh and his team faced a double challenge. First, designing prosthetics (artificial skin devices made from gel-filled silicone) that struck the right balance between character and performer: “Jessica wanted to get lost within the role and Tammy without actually erasing Jessica completely.” wanted to embody it,” Raleigh said. “We danced really carefully about how many prosthetics we were going to use or not.” Second, creating the consistent look that would build Bakker into his most recognizable eras: “Working upside down, once we’ve established what we need to do for the 1980s and ’90s, work the rest.” The only way to do it would be to add prosthetics to his smaller form,” Raleigh explained. “We had to maintain that level of consistency throughout the film, physically speaking.”
During the 1960s and ’70s, Chastain wore prosthetics on her cheeks, a device on her chin (to cover the dimples) and tape to pull the tip of her nose up. In scenes set in the ’80s, she added a body suit, a full neck prosthetic, and a device on her upper lip; She added eye bags for the ’90s. Throughout, Raleigh said, “the cheekbones were the hallmark element that had to be carried all the way through.”
Makeup
For all the cosmetics that Messner wore — and as much as she was ridiculed for it — members of the makeup team said they wanted to avoid ridicule. “It was really making sure that we didn’t compromise the authenticity of everything we did and that we never crossed a line in caricature,” said makeup artist Linda Dowds, who worked with the actress in 15 films. have been 2013 horror film “Mother.”
Doves, who headed the makeup department on “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” said that there should always be an “aesthetic element” in the way the character uses makeup: “She absolutely loved makeup and the way she was in makeup. Loved the look. She just went bold with it.”
Pink was a dominant color in her youth palette, but over time, her complexion deepened and she tattooed on her eyeliner, eyebrows, and lip liner (re-created with marker on Chastain). “We had too many lashes to deal with — we went from one coat of mascara to four or five,” Dodds said. “She used to say things in interviews like, ‘Who said you can’t put mascara on false eyelashes? Where do these rules come from? You don’t have to be bully to be a Christian.'”
Dress
To create a wardrobe for Tammy Faye onscreen, the film’s costume designer, Michelle Travers, also had to get into her character: “Honestly, I went shopping like Tammy,” Travers said. “She had an expression where she used to say that shopping was her favorite cardio. And she was a woman who loved hunting.”
He did swap meets and estate sales, shopped at Etsy and TJ Maxx in search of clothes for a woman who wanted to look powerful even before she could afford it and who later had access to the money, then sold it to her. have lost.
“I could tell the story of being comfortable with money and almost forgetting that things had prices,” Travers said. “And I could also tell what the pressure was like to lose it all and live that personality when you didn’t have money.”
At the peak of the 1980s, the character’s apparel looked new and everything about it was big: shoulder pads, clip-on earrings, polka dots. And as for Tammy Faye’s post-PTL life, Travers said, she tried to reuse earlier looks she’d already assembled, “so you get the sense that this is a woman who Grabs something that used to be there but it’s not coming off easily.”
Hair
Chastain’s hair didn’t need at least 11 wigs to look like Tammy Faye’s memorable hair: brunette ones for her youth; Big blondes for her heyday in the ’80s and red ones for her later years—even a removable wig with a built-in headband that was designed to match the Chastain character’s short, spindly locks (actually, a and wig) to reveal. And don’t assume that Stephanie Ingram, the head of the film’s hair department and another veteran of several Chastain projects, found these wigs on a store shelf.
“It’s funny because people say, ‘You take ’em out of the box, you put ’em on,” Ingram said. “I’m like, mmm, no you don’t.” Some wigs were colored and conformed to Chastain’s specifications and others were custom made for him. Five to 10 more stylists may also be called in to provide period hair for the rest of the cast in a given day on set. Near the end of the shoot, when Tammy Faye asked her husband for a divorce, Ingram said, “I just fell apart. I feel like my body just went, oh my god, you really did.”
Display
Role playing under multiple layers of wigs, clothes, makeup and silicone was a largely new process for Chastain. She said that her closest previous experience was portraying the domineering heroine in a Broadway production of “The Heir”, which she did not have the benefit of such a large artistic team: “I had a prosthetic nose, which I fitted myself, ” He said. “So I have a lot of respect for what they do. Because it was really hard.”
It can sometimes take as long as five to seven hours to transform myself into Tammy Faye each day, even before any filming begins, but Chastain said the lengthy preparation helped at least Gave him extra time to connect with his character. “When you sit in a chair for so long it can be dry,” Chastain said. “I was constantly watching his videos, listening to his voice. I was using it as a runway. Sometimes when you’re playing a character, you get a 30-minute runway, and then you take off and you’re shooting. My character had an extra long runway. “
