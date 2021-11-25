How Jewar Airport is the biggest – When Congress asked, BJP spokesperson started talking about liquor, Supriya’s quarrel with anchor also

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of India’s largest airport at Jewar, Greater Noida. PM Modi, who arrived at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Noida International Airport, first visited an exhibition here. After this, he was welcomed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The Yogi government of the Center and Uttar Pradesh claims that it will be the largest airport in Asia and the fourth largest in the world. But Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet has raised questions on this and she stuck to the live debate about her point.

This is the reason why Supriya Shrinet also got into an argument with anchor Gaurav Sawant. In Aaj Tak’s TV show ‘Dangal’, Supriya Shrinet said, ‘The jewelery that is being talked about is being called the biggest airport in Asia. On what basis is it being called the biggest airport? Neither there are the maximum number of passengers, nor is it the largest, nor will most airlines control. I have the data for this as well. On what basis government advertisements are being given by BJP. It will handle 70 million passengers, while others are doing 100 million.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Sawant says, ‘Nalin Kohli ji, Supriya Shrinet has asked two questions that compensation and second, how will it be the largest airport in the world and Asia? Don’t you worry Supriya ji, we ask the question, if you are so fond of anchoring, then become an anchor again. If anchoring has annoyed you, stay as a spokesperson. Don’t you worry As Dharamveer Choudhary said, you should insist on strengthening your party in UP. I don’t need to learn good manners from you. You have no right to try to hijack my show.

Supriya Shrinet meanwhile says, ‘You people never ask any question to the spokespersons of BJP. If only you guys were asking then we would not have to come forward and raise these questions. Talk to me politely and if you do, it will be fine for you and it will be fine for me too. It is only after seeing anchors like you that I have lost faith in anchoring. Because you guys never put the right things in front of people.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli says, ‘Rs 4 thousand 3 hundred 36 crores has been given as compensation by the government. Come do your homework first. They don’t understand at all what these people want. You are absolutely right that the Congress party is opening its channel. Ask your questions daily on my channel. What is their priority? Why didn’t they reduce the price of petrol in Maharashtra? In Maharashtra, Rs 5 less is given to sugarcane farmers than UP. Why are you telling lies? In Maharashtra, he has reduced the price on expensive liquor, but did not reduce the price of petrol.