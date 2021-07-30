How Kareena Kapoor Khan Got Her Nickname Bebo

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor’s nickname is Bebo. In the film industry, he is called by this nickname. There is an interesting story behind this name too. By the way, Kareena was named Siddhima by her grandfather Raj Kapoor. Later her father Randhir Kapoor kept Bebo.

Grandfather kept Siddhima, mother did Kareena

Significantly, Kareena Kapoor was born on September 21, 1980, during the Ganpati festival. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima was born on September 15, just 6 days before Kareena’s birth. It has been told in many reports that Kareena’s grandfather Raj Kapoor had named both the girls Riddhima and Siddhima. The reason for this was that the names of the two wives of Lord Ganesha were Riddhi and Siddhi, inspired by this, Raj Kapoor named both the girls Riddhima and Siddhima. Neetu Kapoor named her daughter the same as her grandfather had given her. But Kareena’s mother Babita changed the name of Siddhima to Kareena. It is said that when Babita was pregnant, she was reading Liya Tolstoy’s book ‘Anna Kariena’. Due to this, Babita named her daughter Kareena by slightly altering the title of the book. Its spelling was also slightly modified.

‘Charisma’s name on Sindhi sweets, my name is like this’

Kareena had told about this in an interview, ‘My mother and father wanted to have a funny name for both the sisters, so Karishma’s name was Lolo and my name was Bebo. However, these names have no meaning. It’s kind of in rhyme, that’s all. Lolo means loli. Loli is the name of a sweet in Sindhi. Hence Karishma’s name is Lolo. Whereas my name was kept just like that.

Significantly, Kareena Kapoor is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. He has two children from this marriage. The name of the first child is Taimur. Taimur is always in limelight. The name of the second child of the actress is Jeh. Let us tell you that there was a lot of controversy over naming Taimur. On social media, people trolled Kareena and Saif a lot about this name.