How Khaby Lame Took Over TikTok

In March 2020, through the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Khabane Lame, a younger manufacturing unit employee within the northern Italian industrial city of Chivasso, misplaced his job.

He went again to his household’s modest house, and regardless of the urging of his Senegalese father to use for different jobs, he started spending hours every day posting movies to TikTok beneath the title Khaby Lame.

Utilizing the social media app’s duet and sew options, Mr. Lame, 21, capitalized on the momentum of viral and sometimes absurdly sophisticated life hack movies — slicing open a banana with a knife, utilizing odd contraptions to placed on socks — by responding to them with wordless, easy-to-understand response clips by which he would do the identical activity in a way more easy method.

He peels the banana. He places on a pair of socks. And virtually at all times he punctuates his gags with the video equal of a “duh” punchline, extending his arms as if to say voilà and providing an expressive roll of the eyes or shake of the top.