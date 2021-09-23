How Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald Will Host the Tony Awards

No information was given about the evening. Will McDonald’s sing? “This is after 2020,” she said. “Expect anything all the time.” And Odom? “My first words were using me,” he said. “However I can help—if it’s pie in the face, or singing the ‘Hamilton’ tune, whatever is useful, ask and allow me.”

They promised to honor the work they did on the show held during the 2019-20 season, even as they remind viewers that Broadway has reopened. “It’s been such a long time that these nominees have waited, and what I want to do is give them their prom night,” McDonald said. “I want to make it about him and his achievements.”

Broadway, Odom said, “is going to be okay with time, but I don’t know how long,” adding: “It’s a tough place we’re in, and I don’t want to worry about whether we But in the end, there are young writers and artists around the world who are trying to write with an urgency and relevance and a force that gives new life to theater and reminds us of the need for it.”

The two said they believe the traditional “In Memoriam” section of this year’s awards ceremony – the first Tonys night since June 2019 – will be particularly important, given the more than 680,000 deaths from the pandemic in the United States alone so far. There have been deaths.

“Aside from making sure we put on a great show for America, I also want to make sure we get that ‘In Memoriam’ segment right, because we’ve lost so much, and we’ve been away for so long.” ,” Odom said. “That’s a cloud hanging over the evening. We’ve lost a lot from the theatre, and we’ve also lost a great deal of our audience.”

For McDonald’s, those losses are personal. Among those who died of coronavirus complications was playwright Terrence McNeely, a longtime mentor, collaborator and friend. (She was the author of three shows she starred in: “Master Class,” “Ragtime” and “Frankie & Johnny.”) She said she has been mourning the deaths since actor Nick Cordero’s final Tonys ceremony. Joe died after a long battle with COVID, as well as actresses Zoe Caldwell, who died of Parkinson’s disease, and Rebecca Lucker, who had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.