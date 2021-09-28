How Lip-Syncing Got Real – The New York Times

It’s now perfectly acceptable for pop stars to lip-sync in a live performance, as long as they deliver a fanciful enough show in return. This spring, lip-syncing opera also took off: in the Philadelphia Opera short film “The Island We Made”, “Drag Race” winner Sasha Velor appears as a space mother spirit, who uses singer Eliza Bag’s voice as her own. Bright red color transmits through. Lips. And this fall, you can take a Zoom lip-syncing course with performance scholar MB Boukai, integrating Michael Chekhov’s psychological gesture techniques and Jacques Lecoq’s mime tradition.

Even as lip-syncing reaches new artistic heights, TikTok has democratized it, encouraging its billions of global users to sing casually. The app adjusts performance styles to be uneven as Rae executes original cheerleading moves and a girl utters the Counting Crows’ “Shrek 2” track “Accidentally in Love” over youthful images of the Unabomber. On a crowded app, it makes sense for a central creative feature to have a low barrier to entry. Just as Instagram made everyone a hipster photographer with its vintage filters, TikTok turns its audience into experimental mash-up artists, with everything from self-awareness to artifice baked into the experience.

Furthermore, as our experience increasingly grows in mediation, we have come to appreciate the skills of people who mediate. Much of TikTok’s charm derives from its lo-fi aesthetic, its scintillating green-screen effects and shaky hand-held shots. There is no longer a suspected Hollywood power broker pulling the strings. (Or if there is, it’s swooped in later, when TikTok is already famous on the internet.) The app has taken all the hallmarks of Hollywood manipulation — dubbing, but airbrushing and CGI — and put them in the hands of the user. where they have employed them in compelling, surprising, sometimes beautiful ways.

In the drag tradition, lip-syncing frees the body of the physical demands of singing, breaking open surprising new visual possibilities. Lip-syncing on TikTok is less about testing the limits of the body than about exploring the limits of the phone. Some of the app’s most interesting content is created by young people broadcasting from under the roofs of their parents, and in a sense they are practicing their own kind of secret bureaucracy, with their identity among non-descript backgrounds. The playing technique may be new, but the performances are as pure as singing in a hairstyle.

Addison Rae isn’t a standout lip-synergy, but that’s not her thing. A drag queen lip-syncs with superb effort and razor-sharp precision, but Rai telegraphs the opposite, wearing practice wear with a flirtatious lightness and showcasing an amateur’s moderate technique. Her following (84.6 million) on the app seems unfair given her skill set, but her acceptability is part of the appeal. Maybe you could be him, if you were born with superior tooth enamel and an unnatural awareness of your most flattering angles. That’s not to say that the TikTok star’s actual job is easy: When Rae failed to post for a week in 2020, internet headlines speculated that she was pregnant, or had died.

Rae’s early TikTok is staged in rooms with winged carpets with bare walls and passive ceilings, but as she grew in popularity, her backgrounds became increasingly glamorous – the Hollywood group house, the infinity pool, the Kardashian inner sanctum . The early frisson of her video, which featured a girl next door unexpectedly surfing cultural currents for stardom, has dimmed. Now that the self-reinforcing TikTok algorithm has ensured its hegemony over the app, it is increasingly invading the more traditional entertainment realms. You can find her on YouTube, where she sings the short but throwback pop single “Obsessed”; at Sephora, where she sells her own branded makeup line; And now on Netflix, which has signed her to a multi-picture deal.