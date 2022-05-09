How long does it take for a rate rise to impact the housing market?



Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at Commonwealth Bank, said the historic lag between a cash rate change and its effect on the market had been shortening, and expected to see evidence of its impact swiftly, especially given the expectations for multiple rate hikes. Auction clearance rates had already softened, Aird noted, and prices had peaked in Sydney and Melbourne as higher fixed interest rates, buyer fatigue, affordability constraints and growing expectations of cash rate hikes had weighed on sentiment. “The momentum leading into the tightening cycle will impact how quickly the [cash rate] hikes will show up… some of the other capitals have had quite strong momentum until recently, so [the market] might stay a little stronger there for longer, but certainly in Sydney and Melbourne we will see impacts on some measure like auction clearance rate straight away,” he said. Sydney’s preliminary auction clearance rate dropped to 58.5 per cent on Saturday, Domain Group data shows, while Melbourne’s rate fell to 60.1 per cent. A clearance rate of 60 per cent is roughly correlated with a balanced market.

Aird expects the RBA to deliver 25 basis point rate hikes in June, July, August and November 2022 that would see the cash rate end the year at 1.35 per cent, then a further 25 basis point rate hike in February 2023. Loading He expects property prices nationally would peak by mid-year as a result, ending the year flat, before falling around 8 per cent next year. However, declines would be greater if rates rose higher. READ Also Americans react to Supreme Court leak on Roe v. Wade draft decision Rising rates reduce buyers’ borrowing and spending power, therefore reducing prices, Aird said. However, buyers were also likely to pull back on what they were prepared to spend on homes in a cooling market, and more may decide to sit on the sidelines as prices pulled back, resulting in further price falls. Sydney sales agent Matthew Hayson, director of CobdenHayson, said buyer sentiment had shifted late last year and auction clearance rates had been declining in recent months.

The bulk of auctions in his inner west market had become tough, dour affairs due to the large disconnect that had emerged between buyers and sellers’ price expectations, with some vendors holding on to 2021 prices, while some buyers overestimated how much the market had cooled. “Market dynamics have shifted. It’s a different environment with fewer buyers, and people are now only moving if they have a legitimate reason [such as upsizing or downsizing], and are a bit more cautious,” he said. “That frothy 10 to 15 per cent growth that came on top of prices in the last 18 months … I think that is going to evaporate quite quickly, that it will go in the next six months.” Matthew Hayson Hayson said buyers were looking more intently for what they perceived as value, and had become more fearful of overpaying as forecasts for rising interest rates and falling property prices made headlines. He felt expectations for multiple rate hikes were already taking a toll, and would have a material impact on the market when they eventuated. “That frothy 10 to 15 per cent growth that came on top of prices in the last 18 months … I think that is going to evaporate quite quickly, that it will go in the next six months.” READ Also Charlie Crist says he's 'open' to mask mandate, setting up COVID as key issue in race against DeSantis