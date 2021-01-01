How long will Taliban control last?

Harsh Pant

In the end, the Taliban did not change. The new government in Kabul has faces reminiscent of the previous Taliban government in 1996. The Taliban has said it will establish a universal government in Afghanistan, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. At the same time, the Pakistani intervention in Afghanistan has not only angered the people there, they have taken to the streets, but Iran has also expressed its anger. Russia has also not recognized the Taliban government. Thus, the politics of this part of the world seems to be moving towards the politics of 1996, which could lead to instability and civil war in Afghanistan.

Growing troubles

When the Taliban came in 1996, it was recognized by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Saudi Arabia is currently completely silent. The UAE has taken some action, but keeping a distance. Qatar has started some deals with the Taliban, so Turkey stands by its support. What used to be the East was West Asia, with Saudi Arabia on one side and the Gulf countries on the other. Turkey, on the other hand, stood up for the claim on behalf of Islamic countries. Iran was already in this role. Now this politics can also be seen in support and opposition to the Taliban.

The last time the Taliban came, Iran was portrayed as a major power. The Taliban today is trying to show Iran that it has nothing to do with the Shia-Sunni conflict. So he has distanced himself from Saudi. But it is speculated that this is a different Taliban. Meanwhile, the way Iran has started its opposition to Pakistan tells another story.

On the other hand, the situation in Pakistan is also bad. Pakistan’s military boasted of taking control of Afghanistan, but always failed to set a record. Just as there have been attacks in Pakistan in the last few months, so too could the Chinese base in Pakistan grow because the Taliban do not see themselves as the frontier of anything. For them, it is an extension of the ideology that if it could happen in Afghanistan, it could happen in Pakistan. Now, if the Taliban can run the government there for a while, it will be a breath of fresh air for Pakistan. That’s why the Taliban are trying to make 2.0 visible, we’ve changed. If there is a civil war in Afghanistan, its problems will increase because things are at this stage, where it will not be able to control it, the Pakistani military also understands.

If we look at India, the problem here is that the number of terrorists returning from Syria or Khorasan of ISIS may now increase. However, India is in a better position in Kashmir than in 1996. Kashmir was on fire when the Taliban last came. At that time, Pakistan also added fuel to the fire. This time, if Pakistan sends terrorists to Kashmir, the problem could escalate. Therefore, its stability is also important for India.

But the structure of Afghanistan is such that it is difficult to say that there is only one government. Even the US-backed government in Kabul had no control over the whole of Afghanistan. The Taliban today have direct control in some areas, while in others they are controlled by tribal leadership. Currently, most of the control is with the Taliban. The question is, how long will this control last and what will be the consequences if the Taliban do not succeed in controlling their fighters and mullahs?

Then the Taliban have deceived their fighters under one ideology. They have similar views on society, women and political opponents. Everyone saw the Taliban’s action during a women’s protest in Kabul. They are targeting minorities, artists. If this trend continues, minority opposition will begin in areas controlled by the Taliban, and civil war will break out somewhere. So it will be very important to see which side the camel sits on for the next month and a half. For now, everyone has adopted a flexible approach to the Taliban, but it won’t last long.

If we talk about India, we don’t have to look at America now. For the last 20 years, the US has provided security cover to India in Afghanistan as a charity, allowing India to do business and other deals there. Now all America can use his threat. We see that both sides are constantly talking. The United States has a lot of funds there, which it has withheld, and wants the Taliban to release these funds as soon as possible. But for that, the Taliban will have to give some guarantees to the US. What can you say about India that nothing will happen to India?

Not recognized, sociology

Still, India has to decide its own policies. If the Taliban are India’s neighbors, India will have to increase its ties with them, but the relationship is not about recognizing the Taliban. As far as recognition is concerned, even Russia is not ready to recognize it yet. So, socialize as much as possible. The Taliban may say it can trade through Pakistan, but India has the port of Chabahar in Iran. India can say that it will start this work on behalf of Chabahar.

