How Lorde Got Happy – The New York Times



“Hello hello! Wow!” “What is going on?” “How are you?” “I’m very conceptual, so I’m going to say to Jack, ‘I want to make this kind of record. “” “She basically called me and had a vision of the sun.” “And more often than not we can go back to that original statement, and that’s pretty much what we end up doing.” Song: “Solar energy. “You have this songwriter reputation for being brooding and heartbreaking, and people like to say you’re gothic in some ways. “I mean, look, the truth is, I was 15 when I wrote ‘Royals.’ Singing: ‘And we’ll never be royals -‘” I was shy . I was protective of my body. I didn’t want people to be able to comment on my body, so I sort of dressed a certain way. I’m now 24. Singing: “I hate winter . I can’t stand the cold. “Try to take me back to when you first created it.” “I was in New York to work in Jack’s home studio, and I went to Martha’s Vineyard for the weekend at my friend Cazzie’s … “” When you say Cazzie’s house, do you mean Larry David’s house? “”[laughter] Guess that’s actually Larry’s house, yeah. We had a big day swimming in the pond all day, and we kind of got a little rest before dinner. And I took this little Yamaha DX, and I just started playing with that kind of downhill – ”Vocals: My cheeks brightly colored, overripe peaches. You can kind of hear me working, actually, from July 24, 2019. Singing: My boy behind me taking pictures. Do you hear that? I came back to town, played it Jack and we started building it. “Ella started by giving me the ideas for this. It was so far away. “I knew I kind of wanted to incorporate the music of my youth, that kind of sun-drenched thing from the early 2000s. I was like, it must sound like skateboarding. [laughter] “Wow.” “Jack was like, ‘What am I supposed to do with this? “” I was like, ‘I don’t know, like – Len’s’ Steal My Sunshine’. “Singing:” If you steal my sun. “” Or like – “Sing” S Club. There’s no party like an S Club party! “S Club 7, but also like -” Rap: “Then I hit him? “Chant:” Can I hit him? “” Yes I can. A tribe called quest. “But also ‘Rock DJ’ by Robbie Williams.” Song: “Can I hit him? ” “Yes you can!” “But it was a real kind of push and pull that Jack and I had. He said, ‘So wait, do you like this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I do.’ [laughter] “She had all these parts that she had written on the keyboard. And then she kind of sent things back and forth. And then when we walked into the room… ”“ The song came very quickly. But what took us a minute was the chorus. And I’ll play it for you. So it’s a terrible refrain. So we tried this. Again, like, a little noise. No one is enthusiastic about it. “Did she show you that one?” “I was like, uh-oh! Um – it could be, you know, six to eight months trying things out, trying things out. And we’ll get there, but, like, uh… ”“ Well, I knew everything else was rolling. I was very confident in everything else that was rolling. Jack arrived in New Zealand in January 2020. The studio we worked in is owned by a New Zealand musician called Neil Finn. Chant: “Hey now. Hey now! Don’t dream… ”“ He left us this cool guitar. It was a 1965 Fender Jaguar in Lake Placid Blue. And we picked it up, and… ”“ Whoa! It looks like the sun. “It became an important part of the album.” “You know, I’ve always hated guitars. And Jack thinks it’s very funny that we played a guitar album. And we managed to crack that chorus, which was so exciting to me. “One day I think she thought, ‘I found it. Song: “Forget all the tears you have shed.” It’s finish. More than. More than. More than. ”“ So this chorus worked so well because it’s, like, really floaty and catchy, and there are all of those things. But he doesn’t fight the front part, which is a really satisfying part. Song: “Take the boys and girls to the beaches. Everyone come. I’ll tell you my secrets. I am a bit like a prettier Jesus. [singing] “Solar energy is all of New Zealand to me. It really feels like a New Zealand summer. “Most of what I like comes from a landscape, comes from Atlanta. He’s from New Jersey. I don’t know New Zealand, but I know what it feels like to hear something from someone’s home. “The sound of a New Zealand summer is the cicadas.” “And it’s all over the album. But you can hear waves in the second verse. [waves crashing] “These are just recordings of waves I took on my phone.” “A big part of the secret is this thing, going through this thing. He is sent back to the big tape recorder. Very little happens in the song. There is a tic, there is the acoustics … [guitar strums] “At one point they get doubled, which actually makes a huge difference. ” [double guitar strums] “Safeguards are a huge landscape. Song: “Solar energy. “Lorde’s choirs are a genre at this point. “Song:” I can’t stand being alone. “I mean, usually it’s just you.” What was the decision to involve Phoebe and Clairo? Chant: “And I want to know what would happen. “When someone is the kind of harmony freak you are …” [singing] “These girls have it. They are masters of the kind of song of which I consider myself a master. “But it was a bit of a weird pandemic. To this day, I still haven’t met them in person either. Song: “Solar-olar -” “The reference I keep seeing for the video is Midsommar. “” It’s almost definitely a benchmark. But also, like the Coke commercials of the 60s. Singing, “I wanna buy a Coke in the world -” drags, I’m about to put it on your tongue like a world. Song: “Solar, solar, solar.” “I say, ‘Let the happiness begin.’ Song: “Come and let the happiness begin. ” [laughter] “Like, I’m a maniac.” Song: “Blink your eyes three times when you feel it starting.” “Isn’t that about LSD?” “”[laughter] Well, I thought I was going to make this big acidic record, but I don’t think it’s an acidic album. I had a bad, acidic experience on this album. And I was like, ‘Dude, this is a weed album.’ This is one of my great weed albums. Song: “Solar energy. “The feeling of writing this is like drugs to me. This is the reason why I make music. There’s no better feeling than building real-time pop alchemy. Song: “Solar energy. “I grew up a lot, done a lot. I am happy. I work a ton. My body is hot. [laughter] I feel good. “” Life is good. “” And… life is good, you know? And I’m getting you where I am right now. And I hope people will understand that. [laughter] Song: “Solar energy. “Do you remember when I met you on the walk?” “I was just going to say -” “We’re almost 99% sure that the day we met you at the winery buying your Cool Ranch Doritos, we were upstairs working on” L ‘solar energy ” [laughter]. “” Crisps and candies are my – the two main food groups in my diet. “” Yes. So you are a child. [crunch] [singing] “I just had this idea that I wanted it to bounce back.” Song: “I have the horses at the back -” [singing] Rapper: “Dude, what’s the matter? Dude, I’m coming. She’s your girlfriend, Lizzo. Ah! [laughter]”