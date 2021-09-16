How many Aston Martins go to the line of fire to shoot a Bond movie? Answer: Ten

No Bond movie is complete without a high-octane car chase – although with 007’s record of total expensive motors, the MI6 underling that deals with its insurance will be tearing its hair out.

Stunning new behind-the-scenes photos from No Time to Die show ten Aston Martin DB5s, eight of which were made specifically for the film, against the backdrop of the stone town of Matera, southern Italy.

But it is uncertain how many of them will still be in tip-top condition after filming. During the production of Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond in 2015, ten Aston Martins were used – and seven of them were destroyed.

In the Specter, a movie record of motors worth £24 million, including a Land Rover, was ruined.

In the Specter, a movie record of motors worth £24 million, including a Land Rover, was ruined.

A recent trailer for No Time to Die also shows 007 putting his Aston Martin in extreme danger, as he and love interest Madeleine Swann (played by Lee Seydoux) take shelter behind bullet-proof glass as enemies shoot at them. are – before Bond takes the accelerator to the floor.

A black-and-white photograph of ten DB5s is part of a new exhibition at the Leica Gallery in Mayfair, London – just steps off Bond Street – celebrating the release of the 25th detective adventure.

The Leica has long been Bond’s favorite camera. In Ian Fleming’s 1959 novel Goldfinger, Bond uses a Leica M3—which had a near-silent shutter—to capture the Titanic villain’s fraudulent ways.

For the ‘No Time to Die – Behind the Scene’ exhibition, 007 producer Michael G. Wilson, Craig and photographers Nikola Dove and Greg Williams captured a series of intimate moments as they shot with their Leica cameras.

In one of Nicola Dove’s photos, Craig, with Naomi Harris as Miss Moneypenny, is looking over the shoulder of Ben Whishaw’s cue as he taps on the computer. The exhibition will run till October 15.

No Time to Die, directed by Kairi Fukunaga, was originally scheduled to release in April 2020, but was pushed back by over 18 months due to the pandemic.

The premiere will take place on 28 September at the Royal Albert Hall in London and will be released in cinemas on 30 September. Craig, 53, has said the film will be his last as Bond.