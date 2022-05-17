How Many Calories in a Plain Bagel

How Many Calories in a Plain Bagel – Bagel was introduced to the America United States by Eastern European immigrants in the 19th century but gained popularity in the late 1990s. In recent years bagels have gained the reputation of being unhealthy. Check out this article to discover whether bagels are actually not as harmful as some believe they are.

Bagels and Nutrition Bagels are made from wheat flour along with salt, yeast, and water. Usually, a sweetener such as honey, sugar or malt syrup is added. The dough is made by kneading and form-fitted, then it is boiled and baked. Bagels’ sizes have grown in recent times. In the past 20 years, bagel sizes were 3 inches wide and weighed 140 calories. The average bagel today is 6 inches wide and contains about 350 calories. A bagel of a medium-size – approximately 100 grams – is approximately 271 calories, plus the following: 9 grams of protein

1 Gram of Fat

55 grams of carbohydrate

2 grams of fiber from dietary sources

7 grams of sugar

Calcium content of 71 mg

Iron 3 mg in 3 milligrams

82.5 milligrams potassium

The sodium content is 376 milligrams.