How Many Calories in a Plain Bagel
Bagels and Nutrition
Bagels are made from wheat flour along with salt, yeast, and water. Usually, a sweetener such as honey, sugar or malt syrup is added. The dough is made by kneading and form-fitted, then it is boiled and baked.
Bagels’ sizes have grown in recent times. In the past 20 years, bagel sizes were 3 inches wide and weighed 140 calories. The average bagel today is 6 inches wide and contains about 350 calories.
A bagel of a medium-size – approximately 100 grams – is approximately 271 calories, plus the following:
- 9 grams of protein
- 1 Gram of Fat
- 55 grams of carbohydrate
- 2 grams of fiber from dietary sources
- 7 grams of sugar
- Calcium content of 71 mg
- Iron 3 mg in 3 milligrams
- 82.5 milligrams potassium
- The sodium content is 376 milligrams.
The Downside to Bagels
Bagels don’t all taste identical, however, when you’re trying to cut down on carbs and calories bagels might not be the right option for you.
The bagel is high in calories. A medium-sized bagel contains 271 calories. Bagels with larger sizes at certain bakeries could contain more. The flavors – chocolate chip crunch, cinnamon crunch, and French toast – contain more calories. The addition of toppings or spreads increases the. In comparison, 30 grams of white bread contains around 80 calories.
According to age and lifestyle, women require 1,600 to 2,400 calories per day. Men require between 2,200 and 3000 calories per day.
The bread is high in carbs. One bagel is packed with around 55g of carbohydrates and the white bread slices weigh approximately 30 grams. That means that one bagel contains nearly the same amount of carbs as four slices of white bread.
It is advised to ensure that carbohydrates comprise 45 to 65 percent of the calories you consume a day. If you’re eating 2,000 calories per day then you need to consume between 225 and 325 grams of carbohydrates daily. This is about 75 to 108 grams of carbohydrates every meal.
Health Benefits of Bagels
Whole grain. Some varieties of bagels are made of whole grains. Whole grains are rich in dietary fiber as well as antioxidants. They’ve been proven to provide some protection against cancer, diabetes, and obesity. Whole grains also contain B vitamins iron, selenium, and magnesium. They are essential for a variety of bodily functions, including maintaining the health of your immune system as well as creating new cells.
A diet of whole grains is also linked to having a reduced BMI (BMI) and less weight growth.
In a study on postmenopausal women, they found that women who consumed greater amounts of whole grains had a lower chance of dying.
The American Heart Association recommends that whole grains comprise at least 50% of the grains you consume.
How to Make Your Bagels Healthier
The great thing is bagels can be an integral part of a healthy eating plan by making healthy choices:
Choose a smaller size. Bagels of all kinds tend to be large. Look over the nutrition labels of bagels to determine the number of calories they’ve got. If they’re higher than the amount recommended by experts, you might consider opting for smaller bagels, bagel thins, or even half one bagel wazirx.
Make sure you choose your bagels carefully. Look for bagels that are made of whole grains. Choose spelled, rye or Oats. It’s fine to indulge in some treats from time to time and eat sweetened bagels every day.
Check out the spread. In place of full-fat cheese Try light cream cheese avocado, hummus, avocado nuts or Greek yogurt combined with fresh herbs.
Add protein. A high-protein filling such as turkey, smoked Salmon or scrambled eggs can ensure that you are fuller and less likely to reach for the second portion on the bagels.
