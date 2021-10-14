How many Congressmen were punished for black water? Rubika Liaquat started asking to show the book, Congress leader replied in the same way

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in a program on Tuesday that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s filing of ‘mercy petition’ was wrongly spread by a certain section and Savarkar, while serving his sentence in jail, filed a mercy petition in front of the British at the behest of Mahatma Gandhi. was filed. There are different reactions to this statement of Rajnath. There was also a discussion about this in the program ‘Hunkar’ of ‘ABP News’.

Congress leader Salman Nizami said on this issue, ‘BJP wants to change history, this is not a new thing. These people are saying that we have spent so much jail. The proof is in front of me that Pandit Nehru spent 3,260 days in jail and Mahatma Gandhi spent more than two and a half thousand days in jail. They proved that they didn’t know anything. Defense Minister’s statement has proved that Savarkar had filed mercy petition.

The show’s anchor Rubika Liaquat asks, ‘Do you know the difference between Kaala Pani and Jail? First of all you tell me the difference between the two. Who got the punishment of black water and for how many days? If you don’t know the difference then why am I arguing with you. Salman gets angry on this and says, ‘Congressmen were in every jail of this country. You don’t know anything about history. You just tell me when did Mahatma Gandhi come back from South Africa? Mahatma Gandhi was not even in India when Savarkar gave the mercy petition.

Statement of Congress leader: Rubika says, ‘I am sitting here with books, no one is talking in the air. Can I read and listen? Today I have to take history class. On 26 May 1920, Gandhi wrote that many prisoners have received the benefit of royal pardon because of the Government of India and the Government of the provinces. But there are still some culprits who have not been released. Among them I count the Savarkar brothers. Salman says, ‘You guys don’t know anything about this. Savarkar did not even adopt the tricolor of this country.

Senior journalist Abhigyan Prakash says, ‘Savarkar is accused of conspiring to assassinate Gandhi. But they are proved innocent on this. Now it is very important that we should first read about this book. The Congress leader should also do the same.