How Many Inches of Snow This Morning? See Totals So Far Across Tri-State – Gadget Clock

How Many Inches of Snow This Morning? See Totals So Far Across Tri-State



The first widespread winter storm of the year blanketed the tri-state area overnight Friday with a coating of snow.

Areas closer to the shore where winter storm warnings were issued saw more snow than inland, and at one point, the storm dumped the flurries at a rapid rate of about 1-3 inches per hour.

Most of the snow is expected to taper off by mid-morning Friday. Here are the reported totals so far, as of 6:50 a.m.:

New York City





Long Island





New Jersey





Connecticut









How to Figure Out Your Own Total

If you want to be extra specific and see how much snow you got right outside, the National Weather Service suggests getting out your ruler.

Ideally, you’d want to plan ahead of the snowfall. But if you can find flat surfaces that are in a wind-sheltered area away from tall objects, you can take several measurements to find an average, the NWS said.

See the steps on how to measure and how to report below.

For the latest searchable snow total breakdowns in the New York metro area click here and for the latest county-level breakdowns click here. You can also check the map below for the latest updates as the National Weather Service updates its totals.