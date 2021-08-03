How Many Medals Does Simone Biles Have?

Before the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles was already the most accomplished gymnast of our time. With her bronze medal in the beam final on Tuesday, she tied two important records in the sport.

Biles, 24, now has a total of 32 Olympic and world medals, equaling Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union, although Biles has more gold medals overall. Biles also won seven Olympic medals, equaling Shannon Miller as America’s most successful gymnast at the Games. Biles, however, has four golds to two for Miller.

Miller, 44, won her Olympic medals in 1992 and 1996, the year the Americans first won the team event.

Latynina, 86, competed when the countries behind the Iron Curtain dominated women’s gymnastics. Between 1956 and 1964, she won 18 Olympic medals. She maintains the record for the most Olympic gold medals per gymnast: nine.