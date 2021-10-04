How ‘Many Saints of Newark’ Stars Remake Key ‘Sopranos’ Roles

Here, the five stars of “The Many Saints of Newark” discuss how they landed their roles and set out to live up to the standards of “The Sopranos.”

Vera Farmiga

Role: livia soprano

generated by: Nancy Marchando

Saw the original part of “The Sopranos”? No

When Farmiga, a star on “Up in the Air” and the series “Bates Motel,” was approached to play Tony Soprano’s controlling mother, Livia, she knew it was important—but only by proxy. “There were a lot of nasty reactions around me,” Farmiga said. “My husband was panicking. My agents were freaking out.” Although she hadn’t seen the series when it first aired, she said, “I understood it was a cultural phenomenon. I understood that it was one with a legacy. has come.” Farmiga also found it worthwhile that David Chase, producer of “The Sopranos” and co-screenwriter of “Many Saints,” didn’t require her to audition: “What he wanted to do was meet in a really beautiful place and get together. There is food,” he said. “So we blasted through a few bottles of white wine at the dessert. We loaded up and jacked up on the sugar.” For her performance, Farmiga studied the work of Marchand, who died in 2000, and a prosthetic. Knack requested that he meet her more closely. Farmiga also sought guidance from Chase, who modeled Livia on her mother. But the screenwriters proved uncharacteristic, as Farmiga recalled: “I’ll press David – come on.” Let’s talk about your mother. ‘No, it just was.’ but why? Was she dissatisfied with motherhood? She wanted a career? ‘No. She was just That was my mother.'” Eventually, Farmiga said that she found her answers in the script: “You know what? Just give me the word,” she said.

Corey Stoll

Role: Corrado “Uncle Jr.” Soprano Jr.

generated by: Dominic Chinese

Saw the original part of “The Sopranos”? Yes

Stoll, the ubiquitous star of television (“Billions,” “House of Cards”) and film (“Ant-Man”), was a “Sopranos” devotee who watched the series until its conclusion, then reunited with his wife. Saw Nadia Bowers, when she was pregnant with her son and again in preparation for this film. But Stoll said he would have gained just as much by holding home a serious revival of “The Godfather Part II,” in which ’40s Chianese played mobster Johnny Ola. As Stoll explained, “It was very helpful to see that Dominic Chianese, like me, was always a little older than his years. I’ve been playing the oldies since I was 11. It’s nice to see that I got back to make him look younger. Didn’t have to flip. Just being in my body and in my voice is very different.” His key to Uncle Jr., Stoll said, was listening to the rhythmic speech pattern of the Chianese: “He has this staccato—he can speak very quickly and rattled—and then he also has this awe-inspiring, lyrical mode in which he Goes.” For added inspiration, Stoll before a scene will utter an obscene phrase loved by Jr. that can’t be fully reproduced here—the first two words are “your sister.” “Sometimes shouting it, sometimes whispering it,” Stoll said. “But there’s something about those three words that got me right into character.”