How many SIM cards registered with my Aadhaar Card know within 1 minute- How many mobile numbers are registered on your Aadhaar, this is the easy way to know

Aadhar card is the easiest way to get a new mobile number (SIM card). In such a situation, many times we get more than one number removed and we do not remember the information of all the numbers. In such a situation, if you also suspect that someone else is using the SIM extracted on your basis, then today we are going to tell the way to remove this doubt.

For this you have to go to TAF COP Consumer Portal. Keep in mind that this service is completely free and it belongs to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT). By typing your mobile number on it and then entering OTP, you can check how many mobile numbers are registered with one Aadhaar. Let’s know the complete process.

how to check mobile number add in aadhar card

To check the registered mobile number of Aadhar card, first of all open the browser on the phone, tablet, laptop or computer. After that type TAF COP Consumer Portal (https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/) in the search bar.

After this, enter your mobile number will be seen written in the middle on the screen, type your number on it.

After that click on Request OTP, after that enter the OTP that will come on the phone.

After this the information about the registered mobile number on your ID will appear on the screen.

Any number that you do not use and you do not even know when it was removed from the number on the screen, then you can report it. To report, click on the box next to the phone number. After that you can report that number by clicking on report. Keep in mind that before closing the website, logout yourself, the option of which is given on the screen.

Let us inform that DoT had launched Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) portal. This portal provides information about all the phone numbers registered on Aadhaar. At present, this portal can be used by users of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.





