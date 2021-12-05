How Many States Is Omicron in Now?
As of Saturday, at least 16 states had reported highly mutated omicron types of coronavirus, with Washington state reporting three new cases.
With the first case reported Saturday by the state health department in Wisconsin, several cases were found to be of people who had recently moved to South Africa. Some, however, are examples of the spread of the community, including an infected man in Hawaii who had not traveled outside his state, and a man in Minnesota who attended an anime convention in New York City. Regardless, health officials were working to spread this kind of unavoidable community.
Late Saturday, Gov. Ned Lamont recorded the first case in Connecticut, a man in his 60s whose relatives recently attended an anime convention. Additional family members were being tested, and both the man and his relatives were fully vaccinated and showed only mild symptoms.
None of the Omicron cases reported so far in the United States have resulted in serious illness, hospitalization, or death.
The Washington State Department of Health said three adults from three different counties – Thurston, Pierce and King – tested positive for Omicron. They were being informed and their condition was unknown.
While concerns about the Omicron type are mounting, top federal health officials say the Delta type is currently the biggest threat to the American people.
“I know the news is focused on Omicron, but we have to keep in mind that right now 99.9 percent of the cases in the country are delta type,” he said. Rochelle P. Said Valensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. At a press conference on Friday. “Delta is running cases across the country, especially among those not vaccinated.”
About 104,000 cases were reported daily in the United States, compared to 12,000 a day six months ago. The states in the Midwest are reporting some of the largest growth, while New Hampshire, Michigan and Minnesota are leading the country in recent cases per capita.
State health officials confirmed this on Friday Three cases in Maryland, All over the Baltimore area. Two of the cases are from the same household, and one vaccinated person and a non-vaccinated person who recently moved to South Africa were considered close contacts. The third case is unrelated, and the vaccinated patient does not know the history of recent travel.
OOfficers in Philadelphia Said they found a case, a man in his 30s. The only known case in Utah was a vaccinated person who had just returned from South Africa. In Missouri, authorities identified a case involving domestic travel.
New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy said a fully vaccinated woman who recently went to South Africa tested positive for the Omicron type after being treated at the emergency department of North New Jersey. She was in isolation with mild symptoms, officials said.
On Thursday, New York State officials announced that they have confirmed five such cases: a 67-year-old woman from Suffolk County who returned from South Africa; Two Queens residents; A resident of Brooklyn; And another person from New York City who had recently traveled. The vaccination status of most individuals remained unknown.
Colorado residents who recently returned from South Africa were the first confirmed cases in the state to be vaccinated.
Several cases were reported in California – the first incident is in San Francisco on Wednesday. In Almeida County, health officials confirmed five new cases of the Omicron type that were “mildly symptomatic” as part of a cluster of 12 local coronavirus cases involving people attending a wedding in Wisconsin on November 27. The wedding had recently traveled internationally, the Almeida County Department of Public Health said. Visitors who tested positive were all vaccinated and no one was hospitalized. In all 12 cases the genomic sorting was not complete to find the type.
Officials in Nebraska said Friday that only one in six cases of the Omicron type found there was in a vaccinated person. One of the infected people had returned from Nigeria on November 23, and five others may have been exposed through domestic contact. No one needed to be hospitalized.
The Oahu resident with no travel history is the first Omicron case in Hawaii.
“This is a community outbreak,” the state health department said in a statement. The man had previously been infected with the coronavirus but had never been vaccinated.
