As of Saturday, at least 16 states had reported highly mutated omicron types of coronavirus, with Washington state reporting three new cases.

With the first case reported Saturday by the state health department in Wisconsin, several cases were found to be of people who had recently moved to South Africa. Some, however, are examples of the spread of the community, including an infected man in Hawaii who had not traveled outside his state, and a man in Minnesota who attended an anime convention in New York City. Regardless, health officials were working to spread this kind of unavoidable community.

Late Saturday, Gov. Ned Lamont recorded the first case in Connecticut, a man in his 60s whose relatives recently attended an anime convention. Additional family members were being tested, and both the man and his relatives were fully vaccinated and showed only mild symptoms.

None of the Omicron cases reported so far in the United States have resulted in serious illness, hospitalization, or death.