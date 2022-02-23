National

How many thousand crores came back to the banks from Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the Center told the amount to the Supreme Court

How many thousand crores came back to the banks from Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the Center told the amount to the Supreme Court
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has informed the Supreme Court that 4700 PMLA cases are being investigated by the ED. In the case of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, 18 thousand crore rupees have been returned to the bank.

The Central Government has given an important information in the Supreme Court regarding Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi. The Central Government, through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, told the Supreme Court that in the case of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, Rs 18,000 crore has been returned to the bank. It was told in the court that under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), cases worth Rs 67 thousand crore are pending in the Supreme Court so far.

4700 cases being investigated by ED: Tushar Mehta informed the court that 4700 PMLA cases are being investigated by the ED, while the number of cases for investigation is increasing every year for the last 5 years. 33 lakh FIRs were registered for such offenses in the last 5 years but only 2086 cases were investigated under PMLA. Defending the PMLA, Tushar Mehta, giving the example of other countries, said that in comparison to other countries, very few cases are being taken up for investigation under PMLA in our country.

BJP MP had targeted: Recently, BJP MP Varun Gandhi took a jibe at the central government regarding Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and said that strong action is expected from a strong government. Varun Gandhi tweeted and wrote, “Vijay Mallya – 9000 crores, Nirav Modi – 14000 crores, Rishi Aggarwal – 23000 crores! Today, when about 14 people are committing suicide in the country every day under the burden of debt, then the life of such money animals is at the peak of splendor. A ‘strong government’ is expected to take ‘strong action’ on this mega-corrupt system.”

READ Also  Tulsi cultivation will make good profit

Let us tell you that Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi had duped Indian banks of more than 22 thousand crores. But about 18 thousand crore rupees have been returned to the banks.

Debate in SC regarding PMLA Act: Arguments have been made in the Supreme Court on aspects related to possible misuse of PMLA amendments by several senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi. In this, the law has been criticized for many aspects like strict bail conditions, non-disclosure of reason for arrest, arrest without copy, treating the statement given by the accused during investigation as evidence.


