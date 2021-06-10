How Microsoft Is Ditching the Video Game Console Wars

In mid-2014, Satya Nadella, who had simply develop into the chief govt of Microsoft, ushered the heads of the firm’s gaming division into his fifth-floor workplace in Redmond, Wash.

The executives wished Mr. Nadella to jot down a $2.5 billion examine to purchase Mojang, a Swedish firm that produced a blocky, pixelated recreation known as Minecraft. Mr. Nadella requested why Microsoft, which was being persistently outsmarted in the console enterprise by Sony, ought to hold investing in video video games. How, he mentioned, did that match along with his imaginative and prescient for a corporation with a friendlier face that appealed to extra shoppers?

Then Phil Spencer, the new head of Xbox, informed Mr. Nadella about Minecraft’s huge world the place tens of millions might socialize and the place youngsters had been inspired to be taught math and science abilities. A deal can be the first step of a “a reasonably daring imaginative and prescient” to remodel Microsoft’s gaming enterprise into one targeted on a broader viewers, slightly than simply console players, Mr. Spencer mentioned.