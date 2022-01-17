How MLK’s 13-Year-Old Granddaughter Thinks You Should Spend the Holiday – Gadget Clock





At simply 13, Yolanda Renee King is already a seasoned speaker and activist.

Many might need first seen the similarities between her and her grandfather, the civil rights chief Martin Luther King Jr., when she took the stage at the 2018 March For Our Lives student-led demonstration in Washington, D.C., to speak about gun management. Or maybe when she spoke about racial equality on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 2020.

The granddaughter of King and his spouse, Coretta Scott King, Yolanda is utilizing her voice this MLK Day to name consideration to the significance of voting rights, and why youthful generations ought to be concerned with the combat.

“MLK Day shouldn’t be a time off,” Yolanda stated, however as a substitute, “it ought to be handled as a day on. It’s a day of service.”

Whereas some is likely to be inclined to have fun the day by reflecting on her grandfather’s life, she stated, there are extra impactful methods to spend the vacation, urging People to select a service undertaking and do one thing to assist the neighborhood. “It may very well be one thing so simple as selecting up trash round your neighborhood park,” Yolanda stated.

