How much are your taxes? Check out our Long Island school tax database



NEW YORK (WABC) — Long Islanders went to the polls this week to vote on their school district budgets for the 2022-2023 school 12 months.

The overwhelming majority of budgets permitted will enhance tax levies subsequent 12 months, which probably will translate to larger property taxes in these districts.

School districts throughout Long Island acquired document state help for the subsequent school 12 months, however only some school districts managed to place collectively a finances with a zero tax levy.

5 districts managed to decrease their tax levies and 17 saved it the identical.

Eyewitness Information discovered that many school districts are utilizing the document state help to rent extra social staff to assist the excessive variety of younger folks affected by anxiousness and melancholy for the reason that onset of the pandemic. New York Governor Kathy Hochul had stated that the help must be used for that purpose.

Sixty-three school districts noticed a discount within the variety of college students enrolling.

The deliberate median spending per pupil is $34,976.

What to see how your district compares? Check out Channel 7’s interactive database right here: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.internet/aB8xh/6/

