How much did Mumbai Saga do on the first day: Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 1: John Abraham was disappointed on the opening day of the film ‘Ruhi’ earns only Rs 2 crore

The movie ‘Mumbai Saga’ directed by Sanjay Gupta was badly hit on the very first day. While Ruhi’s earnings raised hopes at the box office during the Korana Saathi, John Abraham and Imran Hashmi’s ‘Mumbai Saga’ was expected at least 4 on the first day. 5 crore. But sadly, the film managed to fetch only Rs 2.82 crore (Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 1) on its first day. Clearly, there is disappointment about the film. But currently the film’s earnings are expected to increase over the weekend.

Will the film’s earnings increase over the weekend?

‘Mumbai Saga’ is an action film that tells the story of the underworld. A topic on which Bollywood movies often do good business. The film has received a good response from critics and the public. In such a scenario, the film is expected to grow in revenue in the near future on the basis of ‘Worth of Mouth’. Along with ‘Mumbai Saga’, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Sandeep and Pinky Farar’ were also released on Friday.

Movie Review: How is John Abraham’s ‘Mumbai Saga’?



‘Mumbai Saga’ right behind ‘Ruhi’

Ruhi was released at the box office last week before the Mumbai Saga. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao’s horror-comedy grossed Rs 3.06 crore on its opening day. Ruhi has collected more than Rs 19 crore in its first week. In such a situation, ‘Mumbai Saga’ has been badly hit in terms of earnings on the first day. However, the interesting thing is that ‘Mumbai Saga’ has been released on around 2000 screens, while ‘Ruhi’ has been released on 1000 screens.

Korana’s growing cases gave a shock

One of the main reasons why Mumbai Saga could not make money is that some states still allow only 50 per cent space in cinemas. In addition, cases of corona infection are on the rise in many states, including Maharashtra. Naturally, even in such a situation, the audience is moving away from reaching the cinema. For now, it is expected that ‘Mumbai Saga’ will grow over the weekend and be able to regain the lost charm at the box office in the coming days.

It didn’t work out that John had to cut his own ticket.

While promoting ‘Mumbai Saga’, John Abraham took the initiative and cut the tickets for the film in Mumbai. Imran Hashmi has shared a video in which John Abraham himself is sitting behind the counter and cutting tickets. But it seems that even this idea of ​​promotion did not work. It is noteworthy that Rajkumar Rao had booked tickets in a similar manner in Delhi on March 11, the day of the release of ‘Ruhi’.