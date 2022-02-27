World

How much do weddings cost in New York?

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
How much do weddings cost in New York?
Written by admin
How much do weddings cost in New York?

How much do weddings cost in New York?

GettyImages 1170924556 1

(NEXSTAR) – How much does it cost to have a wedding? While some general rules apply — weddings in larger cities will likely be more costly — it turns out cost varies greatly between states.

Wedding site The Knot recently released its 2021 Real Weddings Study to determine the average cost of a wedding in each U.S. state. The results also indicated that wedding expenses are back on the rise after plummeting in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the average wedding now costs around $28,000. It makes sense, seeing as the average guest list has also ballooned to 105 guests, up from 66 at the start of the pandemic.

The most expensive wedding state? New Jersey, where a wedding will cost an average of $47,000. New York is the third highest with an average of $42,000. The least expensive weddings, on average, are held in Wyoming, where a ceremony near the Rocky Mountains costs around $15,800.

Take a look at this interactive map to see the average wedding cost in every state.

Wedding budgeting

The Knot also breaks down the average wedding budget — not including honeymoons. The five biggest expenses are:

  • Venue – 30% of budget
  • Catering – 23%
  • Band – 13%
  • Wedding rings – 7%
  • Photography – 7%

The cost of flowers and alcohol/liquor each comprised of 7% of average budgets, too.

#weddings #cost #York

READ Also  Harlem Faith Leaders Call For Community Healing After Police Officer Killed – Gadget Clock
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment